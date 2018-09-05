How Much Is Twitter Worth?

Social media messaging platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) sees roughly 500 million tweets from hundreds of millions of users — and bots — per day, but the company also sees billions of dollars go toward operating expenses, only becoming profitable for the first time in 2018 and experiencing a net loss in 2020. The company has taken some hits over the years; most recently, shares fell about 5% after hours on Oct. 20 following a disappointing earnings report from Snap Inc. Snap blamed lackluster results on changes to privacy settings in the Apple iOS and ongoing supply chain and labor issues slowing advertising demand on its Snapchat social messaging platform — a situation that could affect all social media platforms in the months ahead, including Twitter.

Read on to learn about Twitter’s finances and other facts investors should know.

About Twitter Headquarters San Francisco Year Founded 2006 CEO Jack Dorsey’s Net Worth $14.5B

What Twitter Is Worth Share Price, 52-Week Range $38.93-$80.75 2020 Revenue $3.716B 2020 Profit -$1.136B GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of Twitter’s Net Worth $12.2B Information on 52-week range is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2021.

Twitter’s Market Cap: $49.5B

Investors use market capitalization, or market cap for short, to gauge a company’s worth, and the market cap is really just all the company’s stock combined. Twitter’s market cap as of Oct. 25 is $49.5 billion.

Twitter’s Net Worth: $12.2B

Market cap gives investors and prospectors an idea of a company’s worth, but with a caveat: Market prices change day to day, which means a bad trading day could throw off the company’s valuation. The GOBankingRates Evaluation of a company’s net worth, however, considers factors like profit and revenue. The resulting value is more conservative but based on concrete figures.

Based on Twitter’s revenue and profits from the last three years, Twitter is worth $12.2 billion.

Twitter’s Trouble Turning a Profit Might Be Turning a Corner

The company went public in November 2013 and enjoyed a strong Twitter share price of $45 due to investor interest. The platform is a favorite medium of celebrities and, until his account was terminated, former President Donald Trump. Reporters and journalists frequently use screenshots of tweets in their stories. Users can even use their accounts to boost “hashtag” movements.

Despite Twitter’s apparent ubiquity — and, some would say, influence — the company lost money until 2018 and again was operating in the red by 2020. Notably, shares dipped sharply in January 2020, after Twitter banned former President Donald Trump from the platform. Trump’s account had been Twitter’s most popular. However, the stock has trended upward since then and is up over 25% this year.

Overall, 2021 has thus far been a positive year for the company, bringing solid earnings, a growing number of “monetizable” users and the introduction of new products.

Good To Know According to Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 earnings release, the company’s revenue totaled $1.28 billion, a year-over-year increase of 37%. Despite the privacy changes implemented by Apple, advertising revenue grew 41%, to $1.14 billion, and growth in “monetizable daily average users,” or mDAUs, accelerated this quarter, growing 13% year over year compared to 11% year-over-year growth in Q2.

But it still has some challenges, not the least of which are accusations of liberal bias that could stifle the platform’s appeal to a broad base of new users, and lingering doubts raised by a lawsuit, which Twitter settled, alleging the company had misled investors about user growth, CNBC reported. In addition, there’s concern among analysts that CEO Jack Dorsey might have lost some degree of focus on Twitter following his acquisition of the digital payment processing company Square.

Looking forward, Twitter expects revenue to grow faster than expenses for the remainder of 2021, except for the lawsuit settlement, but the company acknowledges that expenses are likely to grow next year as a result of 2021 investments like a new data center, new hires and merit increases for employees.

Twitter’s CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. He sent out the world’s first tweet in March 2006, which read: “just setting up my twttr.” In 2008, he was fired for subpar leadership, but he returned as Twitter’s chief executive officer in 2015. In March, Dorsey sold that first tweet as a non-fungible token. Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi submitted the winning bid of over $2.9 million.

In addition to serving as CEO of Twitter, Dorsey commands another helm as the CEO of Square, whose flagship product is Cash App.

