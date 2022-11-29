IKEA ‘Optimistic’ on Lowering Its Prices To Combat Inflation

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA furniture stores, is rolling out additional price cuts, its retail manager told Reuters on Monday. This is a reversal from what happened last year when the world’s biggest furniture retailer increased prices to combat inflation.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Discover: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

“We are optimistic to continue focusing on lowering prices where we can,” Tolga Oncu, Ingka’s head of retail, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

The reason for optimism is owed largely to the fact that IKEA’s supply chains, blasted by inflation, have mostly recovered. The easing of some input costs, such as metal and sea transport, will enable the company to continue to lower prices.

“I think our business model really focusing on lowering the prices and making sure we are even more affordable is paying off in times like this,” Oncu said.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

But even lowering prices may not get shoppers back to where they were before the last waves of price hikes at IKEA. Last December, the Swedish retail giant announced that prices at its stores would spike by an average of 9% in 2022. By November 2022, IKEA has raised the prices of some of its goods by as much as 80%.

Oncu didn’t specify which products will see price reductions.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

IKEA rolled out some noteworthy deals for Black November (that stretch through January 22, 2023) including 25% off SYMFONISK picture frame speakers, 20% off KUNGSBACKA Kitchen Fronts, and $50-$100 off Select PÄRUP Sofa with Chaise Covers.

More From GOBankingRates