Majority of US Employers Will Require Workers’ Vaccination, Survey Finds

Spiderstock / iStock.com

The Arizona State University, with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, released a survey showing that more than 60% of companies in the U.S. will require proof of vaccination from their employees. This survey was released Thursday with responses from both the U.S. and the U.K. A CNBC report looked at the results from 957 U.S. facilities across 24 industries that ASU surveyed.

According to the survey and as reported by CNBC, 44% of employers would require all employees to get vaccinated, 31% would encourage but not require employees to be vaccinated and 14% would require some employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, 65% of employers plan to incentivize their employees to be vaccinated.

Employers were also asked about potential consequences for employees who violated company vaccination policy. Overall, 42% of companies said employees would not be allowed to return to the physical workplace, and 35% indicated that disciplinary action, including termination, would be a possibility, notes CNBC

“More than one year into the Covid-19 crisis, it’s clear that employers across the United States and UK are now taking a more proactive role and creating their own policies to manage the pandemic,” said Mara Aspinall, project co-lead, professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions and advisor to The Rockefeller Foundation, in a statement from the foundation.

The survey also targeted employee mental health due to changes from the pandemic. Loneliness, depression and anxiety are present in every demographic, according to survey results.

Looking ahead, work from home is here to stay, with 66% of employers planning to allow employees to work from home for the rest of the year and 73% intending to offer flexible work arrangements after the pandemic. However, 73% of employers believe that employees should be in the physical workplace at least 20 hours per week, reports CNBC.

“The pandemic has changed the traditional office environment in many ways, possibly forever, yet a majority of employers are indicating they see real value in employees continuing to interact face-to-face,” said Nathaniel L. Wade, a co-author of the study who is also affiliated with ASU’s College of Health Solutions. “We really wanted to make sure we’re giving public information to help people make good decisions,” he told CNBC.

