Microsoft Wins Army Contract for Augmented Reality Headsets

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

April 2, 2021
Microsoft
Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com

The United States Army announced that it will work with Microsoft on the production phase of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System program as it moves from rapid prototyping to production and rapid fielding, Microsoft said earlier this week.

The IVAS headset, based on the HoloLens and augmented by Microsoft Azure cloud services, delivers a platform that will keep soldiers safer and make them more effective, Alex Kipman, Microsoft technical fellow, said in a blog post on the company’s website.

“The program delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios. Microsoft has worked closely with the U.S. Army over the past two years, and together we pioneered Soldier Centered Design to enable rapid prototyping for a product to provide Soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission,” Kipman added in the post.

The contract for more than 120,000 headsets could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years, according to CNBC.

The Army said in a statement that the partnership with Microsoft “illustrates areas that the Department of Defense and industry can work together towards achieving modernization priorities in the interest of national security.”

        About the Author

        Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

