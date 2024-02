Most Popular Grocery Store by State

Ever wondered where everyone else is shopping for their groceries in certain states? Maybe you’re even curious where the people in your own state are shopping. The best way to measure these type of findings is to the foot traffic for every chain grocery store in the world. Luckily for us Wisevoter conducted a survey to find out America’s top grocery store by foot traffic per state. Some states have been updated to be more current in 2024 and some states didn’t make the list due to inconclusive data.

GoBankingRates also added the average cost of groceries per state with data sourced from Consumer Price Index. Here’s the list: