Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Playing Games Can Lower Your Boost Mobile Bill — Here’s How

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Happy asia girl gamer wear headphone competition video game online with smartphone excited talk with friend sit on couch in colorful neon lights living room at home.
Tirachard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As mobile providers Verizon and AT&T announced rate increases, prepaid wireless provider Boost Mobile revealed that customers can get free wireless service by playing games. In a news release issued earlier this month, Boost Mobile announced the launch of its BoostOne app, which lets customers earn rewards for playing games. Those rewards can be used toward wireless discounts and even free service across all the company’s plans, according to the release.

Discover: 13 Best Items To Buy in Bulk at Sam’s Club This Summer
More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

The BoostOne app, available for download via the Apple store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices, offers games like Spin & Win. Players earn blockchain-backed “Boostcoins” they can redeem for discounted or free service. Users can also earn coins by watching videos or engaging with Boost Mobile partners.

“Most telcos rely on subscription models, but it’s time to move beyond the old ways and to embrace proven digital models popular in other industries,” Stephen Stokols, executive vice president of Boost Mobile parent company DISH Network, said in the release. He revealed that in the future, Boostcoins could be exchanged for free smartphones or even third-party products.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

See: POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
Find: The Complete Guide To Saving Money at Costco

BoostMobile is encouraging users to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #boostfreemobile and #freeismyfavoriteprice.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.