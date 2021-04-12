18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for BankruptcySome restaurants may reorganize, but others are gone forever.
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by the end of October, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association. And chain restaurants have not been immune from these closures. Some classic chain restaurants had already been facing tough times amid stiff competition from newer fast-casual restaurants, and were forced to close underperforming locations to cut their losses. The pandemic only made things worse.
GOBankingRates rounded up all the major U.S. restaurants that have declared bankruptcy this year. Find out if your favorite spot is on the verge of extinction.
Last updated: April 12, 2021
Krystal Holdings
- Bankruptcy date: January 19
- Assets: $401 million
- Restaurant(s): Krystal
Sun Capital Partners
- Bankruptcy date: January 27
- Assets: N/A
- Restaurant(s): Bar Louie
American Blue Ribbon Holdings
- Bankruptcy date: January 27
- Assets: $14 million
- Restaurant(s): Village Inn, Baker’s Square
Cosi
- Bankruptcy date: February 24
- Assets: $40 million
- Restaurant(s): Cosi
FoodFirst Restaurants
- Bankruptcy date: April 10
- Assets: $307 million
- Restaurant(s): Brio Tuscan Grill, Bravo Italian Kitchen
TooJay's Management
- Bankruptcy date: April 29
- Assets: $50 million
- Restaurant(s): TooJay’s Deli – Bakery – Restaurant
Sustainable Restaurant Group
- Bankruptcy date: May 12
- Assets: $10 million
- Restaurant(s): Bamboo Sushi, Quickfish
Garden Fresh Restaurants
- Bankruptcy date: May 14
- Assets: $50 million
- Restaurant(s): Souplantation, Sweet Tomatoes
PQ New York 9
- Bankruptcy date: May 27
- Assets: $3 million
- Restaurant(s): Le Pain Quotidien
BarFly Ventures
- Bankruptcy date: June 3
- Assets: $1 million
- Restaurant(s): HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
CEC Entertainment
- Bankruptcy date: June 25
- Assets: $1.7 billion
- Restaurant(s): Chuck E. Cheese
Luxury Dining Group
- Bankruptcy date: July 3
- Assets: $10 million
- Restaurant(s): Fig & Olive
Golden Gate Capital
- Bankruptcy date: July 29
- Assets: $13.5 million
- Restaurant(s): California Pizza Kitchen
K.G. IM LLC
- Bankruptcy date: July 30
- Assets: $50 million
- Restaurant(s): Il Mulino
Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill
- Bankruptcy date: Aug. 12
- Assets: 1 million
- Restaurant(s): Garbanzo
Cosmoledo
- Bankruptcy date: September 10
- Assets: $10 million
- Restaurant(s): Maison Kayser
Sizzler USA
- Bankruptcy date: Sept. 21
- Assets: $1 million
- Restaurant(s): Sizzler
NRD Capital Management
- Bankruptcy date: October 7
- Assets: $146 million
- Restaurant(s): Ruby Tuesday
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.
