18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by the end of October, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association. And chain restaurants have not been immune from these closures. Some classic chain restaurants had already been facing tough times amid stiff competition from newer fast-casual restaurants, and were forced to close underperforming locations to cut their losses. The pandemic only made things worse.

GOBankingRates rounded up all the major U.S. restaurants that have declared bankruptcy this year. Find out if your favorite spot is on the verge of extinction.