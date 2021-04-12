Advertiser Disclosure

18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

Some restaurants may reorganize, but others are gone forever.
By John Csiszar Start a Business

calimedia / Shutterstock.com

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by the end of October, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association. And chain restaurants have not been immune from these closures. Some classic chain restaurants had already been facing tough times amid stiff competition from newer fast-casual restaurants, and were forced to close underperforming locations to cut their losses. The pandemic only made things worse.

GOBankingRates rounded up all the major U.S. restaurants that have declared bankruptcy this year. Find out if your favorite spot is on the verge of extinction.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

Sara Edelstein / Flickr.com

Krystal Holdings

  • Bankruptcy date: January 19
  • Assets: $401 million
  • Restaurant(s): Krystal

Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Sun Capital Partners

  • Bankruptcy date: January 27
  • Assets: N/A
  • Restaurant(s): Bar Louie

Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

American Blue Ribbon Holdings

  • Bankruptcy date: January 27
  • Assets: $14 million
  • Restaurant(s): Village Inn, Baker’s Square

burwellphotography / Getty Images

Cosi

  • Bankruptcy date: February 24
  • Assets: $40 million
  • Restaurant(s): Cosi
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

FoodFirst Restaurants

  • Bankruptcy date: April 10
  • Assets: $307 million
  • Restaurant(s): Brio Tuscan Grill, Bravo Italian Kitchen
©Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

TooJay's Management

  • Bankruptcy date: April 29
  • Assets: $50 million
  • Restaurant(s): TooJay’s Deli – Bakery – Restaurant
Ezume Images / Shutterstock.com

Sustainable Restaurant Group

  • Bankruptcy date: May 12
  • Assets: $10 million
  • Restaurant(s): Bamboo Sushi, Quickfish
©AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Garden Fresh Restaurants

  • Bankruptcy date: May 14
  • Assets: $50 million
  • Restaurant(s): Souplantation, Sweet Tomatoes
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

PQ New York 9

  • Bankruptcy date: May 27
  • Assets: $3 million
  • Restaurant(s): Le Pain Quotidien
©Shutterstock.com

BarFly Ventures

  • Bankruptcy date: June 3
  • Assets: $1 million
  • Restaurant(s): HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
©Shutterstock.com

CEC Entertainment

  • Bankruptcy date: June 25
  • Assets: $1.7 billion
  • Restaurant(s): Chuck E. Cheese
©Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

Luxury Dining Group

  • Bankruptcy date: July 3
  • Assets: $10 million
  • Restaurant(s): Fig & Olive
Osugi / Shutterstock.com

Golden Gate Capital

  • Bankruptcy date: July 29
  • Assets: $13.5 million
  • Restaurant(s): California Pizza Kitchen
vaaseenaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

K.G. IM LLC

  • Bankruptcy date: July 30
  • Assets: $50 million
  • Restaurant(s): Il Mulino

AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images

Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill

  • Bankruptcy date: Aug. 12
  • Assets: 1 million
  • Restaurant(s): Garbanzo
wdstock / Getty Images

Cosmoledo

  • Bankruptcy date: September 10
  • Assets: $10 million
  • Restaurant(s): Maison Kayser
artorn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sizzler USA

  • Bankruptcy date: Sept. 21
  • Assets: $1 million
  • Restaurant(s): Sizzler
jetcityimage / Getty Images

NRD Capital Management

  • Bankruptcy date: October 7
  • Assets: $146 million
  • Restaurant(s): Ruby Tuesday

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. Some photos are representational and might not depict the restaurant chains listed in this article.

