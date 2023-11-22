Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

What Are Old Navy’s Black Friday Hours and Best Deals?

5 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
SACRAMENTO, USA - SEPTEMBER 23: Old Navy store on September 23, 2013 in Sacramento, California.
snyferok / Getty Images

We still have a little time — not to mention turkey and pie — separating us from some of the lowest prices of the season as retailers roll out their Black Friday sales. But a few of our favorite brands have already started with early Black Friday deals.

If you’re wondering about Old Navy Black Friday sales, they’ve already begun and they are looking good, as you might expect from this popular family fashion retailer.

But first, let’s get the basics down.

Old Navy Black Friday Hours

If you’re the type who wants to try on jeans before you buy or just love an in-store shopping experience, you’re probably wondering if Old Navy is open on Thanksgiving.

According to an Old Navy representative who reached out to GOBankingRates, a very small number of stores in select markets will be open, but the vast majority of locations will be closed.

On Black Friday, Old Navy stores will open as early as 5 a.m. for you to snag those early bird deals. Stores will remain open until anywhere from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., depending on the location.

Old Navy Black Friday Deals

If you’re not up for braving the crowds, you don’t have to leave your home at all. OldNavy.com is open 24 hours, and the Black Friday sales have already started.

First, take note of these special offers available now, both online and in stores:   

  • Open a Navyist Rewards Credit Card and save an additional 30% off your first purchase.
  • Old Navy Rewards members get free shipping on purchases of $50 or more.
  • Earn $10 Super Cash for every $25 you spend between now and Dec. 1.
The Best Black Friday Clothing and Accessories On Sale

You’ll need to pay close attention to snag the best deals. Some steeply discounted items are only available in stores, and only on Friday, Nov. 24. These one-day, in-store-only sales include Old Navy’s famous pajama pants and cozy socks.

Old Navy also has a ton of awesome Early Black Friday deals already posted on its website, so you can start shopping while you brine the turkey.  

Pajama Pants for Men, Women and Children

Grab $5 pajama pants in fun holiday styles for the whole family, in stores only on Black Friday. If you try to buy them online or before Friday, you could pay $10 or more. Some of the coziest flannel pajamas in plaid or winter patterns even have pockets. The most popular styles and sizes may sell out fast, so there’s an advantage to getting to the store early. No one is likely to judge if you show up wearing last year’s style of Old Navy PJs.

Long-Sleeve, Button-up Plaid Shirts for Girls

Plaid shirts are still on-trend for fall. Available in 11 different color patterns, Old Navy’s long-sleeve button-front plaid tunics for girls in sizes XS to XXL are just $12 right now. Plus, you can find matching shirts in men’s, women’s and boys’ sizes, which will be perfect for your holiday photos.

Faux-Leather Belted Biker Jacket for Women

This faux leather jacket, available in “Espresso Yourself” (a light brown) or Black Jack is sure to become a fashion staple for the season. And at just $30, reduced from $74.99, it’s also a Black Friday steal.

Matching Flannel Pajama Set

We’re obviously hooked on Old Navy pajamas. If you prefer a coordinated look with matching tops and bottoms, you can get your choice of 15 seasonal designs for just $15, reduced from $39.99. Just like the plaid shirts and pajama pants, these flannel, button-up pajama sets come in sizes so the whole family can match.

Sweater-Knit Fair Isle Scarf for Men

Whether he’s hitting the slopes or shoveling the driveway, every man needs one of these soft, cozy knit scarves this season. It’s available in a blue, black or red Fair Isle and is manufactured with 31% recycled polyester, so it’s as eco-friendly as it is fashionable. It’s just $11, reduced from $22.99, on the Old Navy site.

Cozy Sherpa Zip Jacket for Boys

This jacket is perfect for layering or to wear on its own to beat the chill of autumn winds. It’s available in four fun patterns: “Smile” (black with smiley faces), “Smokey Mountains” (a beige and gray camouflage pattern), “Blackjack” (solid black) and “Multi Fair Isle” (a multi-colored Fair Isle pattern featuring blue, yellow, orange and white). For 50% off, which brings the price to just $15, you might want to stock his closet with one of each.

Socks for the Whole Family

It wouldn’t be an Old Navy Black Friday sale without socks for the whole family. Choose from a 3-pack of cozy crew socks or ankle socks for women for just $8 (more than 50% off), men’s cozy socks for $3 (originally $5.99) or printed cozy socks in fun holiday styles for the kids for just $3, reduced from $4.99.

Remember to grab your Navyist credit card, good at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, to score rewards points on future purchases. Also, sign in online or enter your phone number at the register to earn your Old Navy Rewards. Remember that you can start using your Super Cash on purchases beginning Dec. 2, which is just in time to finish your last-minute holiday shopping.

