5 US Cities That Will Pay You 10K to Move There

But only if you work remotely or are self-employed.
By Josephine Nesbit Understanding the Economy

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Did you know that there are a number of cities that will pay you to move there? Many local and state governments are offering to pay people to move there, especially after the pandemic has changed many industry perspectives on remote working, according to NextAdvisor. 

After the popularity of the Tulsa Remote program, a one-year program that offers a $10,000 grant and additional benefits to eligible remote workers who move to and work from Tulsa, additional cities are using this tactic to attract more workers.

These financial incentives are no joke — some even going over $10,000 — which means the application process may be competitive. 

Here are several programs for remote workers looking for some extra cash.

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Morgantown, West Virginia – $12,000 or more

Program: Ascend West Virginia

Benefits:

  • $12,000 cash ($10,000 in the first year, $2,000 after the second year)
  • Two years of free outdoor gear rentals (a $2,500+ value, according to the program) 
  • Free coworking space
  • Social events

Requirements:

  • 18+ years old and a U.S. citizen
  • Must not currently live in West Virginia
  • Can work remotely full-time with a company not located in West Virginia
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Topeka, Kansas – Up to $11,000

Program: Choose Topeka

Benefits:

  • Up to $5,000 to rent in the first year and up to $10,000 for a home purchase
  • Jimmy John’s is also offering an extra $1,000 if you relocate to one of its three delivery zones

Requirements:

  • Your employer must be located outside of Shawnee County
  • One relocation incentive per household
  • Eligible to work in the U.S.
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Up to $10,000

Program: Tulsa Remote

Benefits:

  • $10,000 cash in the first year
  • Free coworking space

Requirements:

  • Full-time remote employment or self-employed outside of Oklahoma
  • 18+ years old
  • Eligible to work in the U.S.
  • Can move to Tulsa within the 2021 calendar year
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Northwest Arkansas – $10,000

Program: Northwest Arkansas Council Talent Incentive

Benefits:

  • $10,000 
  • A street or mountain bicycle to take advantage of local trails or an annual membership to a local art or cultural institution

Requirements:

  • At least 24 years old with two years of work experience
  • Full-time remote employment or self-employed
  • Currently live outside of Arkansas
  • Can move within six months
  • Eligible to work in the U.S.
csfotoimages / Getty Images

The Shoals, Alabama – $10,000

Program: Remote Shoals

Benefits:

  • $10,000 the first year

Requirements:

  • Minimum yearly income of $52,000
  • Can move within six months
  • Full-time remote employment or self-employment outside of Colbert and Lauderdale Counties
  • 18 and over and eligible to work in the U.S.

