5 US Cities That Will Pay You 10K to Move There

5 US Cities That Will Pay You 10K to Move ThereBut only if you work remotely or are self-employed.
Did you know that there are a number of cities that will pay you to move there? Many local and state governments are offering to pay people to move there, especially after the pandemic has changed many industry perspectives on remote working, according to NextAdvisor.
After the popularity of the Tulsa Remote program, a one-year program that offers a $10,000 grant and additional benefits to eligible remote workers who move to and work from Tulsa, additional cities are using this tactic to attract more workers.
These financial incentives are no joke — some even going over $10,000 — which means the application process may be competitive.
Here are several programs for remote workers looking for some extra cash.
Morgantown, West Virginia – $12,000 or more
Program: Ascend West Virginia
Benefits:
- $12,000 cash ($10,000 in the first year, $2,000 after the second year)
- Two years of free outdoor gear rentals (a $2,500+ value, according to the program)
- Free coworking space
- Social events
Requirements:
- 18+ years old and a U.S. citizen
- Must not currently live in West Virginia
- Can work remotely full-time with a company not located in West Virginia
Topeka, Kansas – Up to $11,000
Program: Choose Topeka
Benefits:
- Up to $5,000 to rent in the first year and up to $10,000 for a home purchase
- Jimmy John’s is also offering an extra $1,000 if you relocate to one of its three delivery zones
Requirements:
- Your employer must be located outside of Shawnee County
- One relocation incentive per household
- Eligible to work in the U.S.
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Up to $10,000
Program: Tulsa Remote
Benefits:
- $10,000 cash in the first year
- Free coworking space
Requirements:
- Full-time remote employment or self-employed outside of Oklahoma
- 18+ years old
- Eligible to work in the U.S.
- Can move to Tulsa within the 2021 calendar year
Northwest Arkansas – $10,000
Program: Northwest Arkansas Council Talent Incentive
Benefits:
- $10,000
- A street or mountain bicycle to take advantage of local trails or an annual membership to a local art or cultural institution
Requirements:
- At least 24 years old with two years of work experience
- Full-time remote employment or self-employed
- Currently live outside of Arkansas
- Can move within six months
- Eligible to work in the U.S.
The Shoals, Alabama – $10,000
Program: Remote Shoals
Benefits:
- $10,000 the first year
Requirements:
- Minimum yearly income of $52,000
- Can move within six months
- Full-time remote employment or self-employment outside of Colbert and Lauderdale Counties
- 18 and over and eligible to work in the U.S.
