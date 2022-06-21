Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Biden Says He’ll Have Decisions on Gas Tax, Student Loan Dismissal By Week’s End

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12989986e)US President Joe Biden particiaptes in a virtual meeting with leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 June 2022.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Americans seeking more clarity on how the U.S. government will deal with surging gasoline prices and burdensome student loan debt should get their answer this week, as President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement addressing both matters.

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?
Find: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Biden on Monday said he hopes to decide soon whether to support a federal gas tax holiday, CNN reported. He’s also nearing a decision on student loan relief,.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

“I hope to have a decision based on the data I’m looking for by the end the week,” Biden told reporters at a press briefing in Delaware when asked whether he supports a gas tax holiday.

The federal gas tax, currently 18.3 cents a gallon, cannot be paused without approval from Congress. That might be a tough sell, considering that the money is used to fund needed infrastructure improvements to the nation’s roads and highways, which many lawmakers support.

Make Your Money Work for You

But the White House has come under increasing pressure to ease prices at the pump as the summer travel season kicks in. The national average recently soared above $5 a gallon for the first time before dipping to $4.968 this week, according to AAA.

Biden also said his staff would meet with oil industry executives this week, Fortune reported. Last week, the president told U.S. refiners in a letter that record profit margins in the oil industry are unacceptable. He called for “immediate action” to improve oil production. 

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Live Updates: Inflation and More Economic Updates

“I want an explanation from them as to why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said. 

Meanwhile, the White House is also weighing whether to send Americans gas rebate cards.

“That’s part of what we’re considering, that’s part of the whole operation,” Biden said.

As CNN noted, the Biden administration previously downplayed the prospect of sending gas rebate cards directly to Americans because the program would be hard to administer. However, on Monday the president indicated that the idea is still on the table.

Make Your Money Work for You

On the topic of federal student loans, Biden said he and his team are close to a decision on whether to forgive student debt, though he didn’t provide any further details.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, Biden earlier suggested that he’s likely to delay any firm decision on student loan forgiveness until at least July or August. That would push his announcement closer to the end of the federal student loan repayment pause, which is scheduled to stop on August 31, 2022.

The pause, which went into effect in March 2020, has given millions of federal student borrowers relief from student debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Biden said on the 2020 campaign trail that he supports some form of student loan forgiveness, many lawmakers oppose the idea.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.