Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Biden Expected to Release 1 Million Barrels of Oil From Reserves Daily to Combat High Gas Prices

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Aerial view oil terminal is industrial facility for storage of oil and petrochemical products ready for transport to further storage facilities.
AvigatorPhotographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Soaring gas prices are a major problem in the United States, and the Biden administration is weighing a major solution: releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for the next six months or so.

See: Need To Reduce Gas Output? 10 Ways the International Energy Agency Recommends Cutting Oil Use
Find: Gas Cost Fallout: Major Oil Companies Amass $205B in 2021 Profits, Draw Criticism for ‘Not Flipping the Switch’ Fast Enough

The plan is to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to access as much as 180 million barrels, Bloomberg reported. President Joe Biden is considering the rare move to help battle gas prices that have spiked to historic highs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was expected to announce the move as soon as Thursday, March 31, during his previously scheduled remarks about gas prices. Rumors of the plan sent the price of West Texas Intermediate futures down as much as 5.5% on Thursday.

The release of U.S. reserves accompanies a similar move by the International Energy Agency — which includes the United States and other major economies — to deploy 60 million barrels of oil stockpiles to help ease prices. As GOBankingRates previously reported, half of that deployment will come from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with the rest coming from IEA members in Europe and Asia.

Make Your Money Work for You

Releasing U.S. emergency oil reserves shows just how desperate the White House is to rein in gas prices. According to the Department of Energy website, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil. It was established to reduce the impact of disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and to help the U.S. meet its obligations under the international energy program.

There’s no question that supplies have been disrupted, both by ongoing supply-chain problems and the Ukraine conflict. Average gasoline prices have zoomed to $4.225 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s up from $3.610 a month ago and $2.874 a year ago. In parts of California, prices have surged above $6 a gallon.

Meanwhile, matters haven’t been helped by OPEC and its allies which refused to deviate from a strategy of gradual production increases rather than large ones to help ease the global oil crisis, Bloomberg reported. On Thursday, the oil cartel ratified the 432,000 barrel-a-day supply increase scheduled for May.

See: Which States Are Most Affected by Soaring Gas Prices?
Find: A History of Gas Prices: Do You Remember How Little You Once Paid?

While Biden mulls the federal response, some states are taking matters into their own hands.

Make Your Money Work for You

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $9 billion proposal to distribute $400 debit cards to drivers in the state to help ease the impact of soaring gas prices, CNN reported. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that will provide tax refunds of $250 to $500 to the states’ taxpayers as financial relief against inflation. And in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills has proposed sending $850 relief checks to residents.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.