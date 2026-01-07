I Asked ChatGPT How the Conflict With Venezuela Could Impact My Finances — Here’s What It Said

Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com / Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump’s administration began 2026 by sparking a global (and potentially legal) controversy with its targeted military operation (codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve) against the Venezuelan government on Jan. 3. On President Trump’s orders, the United States military conducted a series of strikes and had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on charges of drug trafficking.

President Trump called the operation an act of “law enforcement,” while some critics in the United Nations and the Venezuelan government called it an illegal act of kidnapping. Meanwhile, Trump escalated the situation by announcing that America would, in effect, run Venezuela (and its oil reserves), while members of his own administration haven’t backed up that claim.

Given the number of rumors, misunderstandings and contradictions regarding this complex and still-unfolding situation, GOBankingRates consulted the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT to cut through the fog of misinformation and better understand what is happening in Venezuela — and how it could impact your finances.

Also see how Trump’s mission in Venezuela could impact the middle class.

Oil Prices and Energy Markets

One might expect American access to Venezuelan oil to impact gas prices. However, as ChatGPT noted, while Venezuela has “the largest proven oil reserves in the world, its output was a tiny share of global supply before the conflict.” Venezuelan oil makes up only about 1% of global output; as such, the conflict has yet to cause a large instability in oil prices, at least for now.

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

Yes, gas prices can change due to oil price volatility, but broader energy markets (such as American shale production and the actions of OPEC) can impact gas prices far more significantly than the Venezuelan oil supply. If the U.S. were to eventually reopen Venezuelan oil production and oversee it long term, that could potentially lower energy costs, but ChatGPT noted it would likely take many years to scale on that level.

Financial Markets and Stocks

Rather surprising for such a controversial international incident, American markets more or less took the Venezuela strikes in stride. ChatGPT indicated that certain stock indexes (the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq) rose following the news of the strike, reflecting an investor appetite for risk assets. Additionally, oil prices actually fell back after an initial blip, which ChatGPT defined as an indicator that markets aren’t “pricing in sustained supply disruption yet.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan bonds rose as the tensions increased, and oil services and refineries also saw stock increases; however, the average American investor’s portfolio may see only indirect effects through broader market shifts.

Overall, in the short term, the impact to the average American’s finances has been exceedingly minimal.

What Could Impact Your Finances in the Future

Should this conflict spread beyond Venezuela (e.g., more countries or prolonged operations), America could face an increased market volatility, a risk of flight to safe-haven assets such as gold, and potentially higher energy prices over the long term.

Such changes could impact retirement portfolios, mortgage and loan rates, and the cost of fuel and goods more than anything else.

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

The Bottom Line

As ChatGPT indicated, the Venezuelan conflict’s direct financial impact on most Americans in the short term is currently rather limited. For now, the conflict’s sway upon your finances should be minimal to imperceptible.

Long-term implications, however, are far more uncertain. This is a major geopolitical development that may have far-reaching global, legal, political and cultural shockwaves in the years to come, all of which could impact American energy markets, federal spending and even the power centers of the American government itself — which, in turn, could rather powerfully impact your finances and portfolios.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.