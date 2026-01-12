Money / Economy
Here’s How Trump’s Mission in Venezuela Could Impact the Upper Class

On January 3, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump held a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.A., announcing that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been formally charged in the United States. Maduro's capture followed a series of U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela, marking a major escalation in the Trump administration’s campaign against the Maduro regime.
Since the news broke of the United States’ capture of Venezuela leader Nicolás Maduro, many Americans have been wondering how the move could impact the U.S. and personal finances.

GOBankingRates talked to personal finance experts about how the Trump administration’s mission in Venezuela could impact the upper class in America.

Energy Prices and Markets

“When Venezuela comes back into the headlines, it’s usually not something that directly changes day to day life for higher income households,” said Taylor Kovar, CFP, CEO of 11 Financial. “If there is an impact, it tends to come through energy prices and broader market reactions.”

“Oil is the big game changer when it comes to how the Venezuela mission could impact the upper class. It’s not necessarily that the upper class will automatically benefit from the mission, but if they have the right stock portfolio — which most wealthy people do – they will see a benefit,” according to Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Quote.com.

If the fallout of removing Maduro is that access to Venezuela’s oil reserves is opened up, Musson added, those with investments in oil and related energy sectors could experience significant gains in the value of their investments.

“The impact of opening up Venezuela’s oil reserves would be experienced by all Americans, not just the wealthy; most people would simply enjoy the benefits of lower inflation and interest rates, driven by lower energy prices,” Musson said. “The upper class tends to be the sector most invested in energy stocks, so they will not only experience savings but also wealth growth.”

Planning Considerations and Policy Discussions

Per Kovar, Venezuela’s oil reserves mean that policy discussions can influence expectations around supply, which may move prices modestly. He said that can show up in areas like travel costs, operating expenses for businesses, or certain investments tied to energy and global markets.

“From a planning perspective, moments like this often serve as a reminder to stay patient and keep decisions grounded in long term goals,” Kovar said. “Political headlines move quickly, and thoughtful, steady decision making tends to be more helpful than reacting to every development as it unfolds.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

