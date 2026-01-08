4 Everyday Items That Could Spike in Price After Trump’s Mission in Venezuela

Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com / Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

President Donald Trump’s recent mission in Venezuela has raised questions about whether prices for everyday items could be affected.

When foreign policy actions accelerate, consumers can sometimes feel the impact through higher costs for common goods. For example, Venezuela exports several products that are used directly or indirectly across the U.S. economy.

While the situation is still developing, here are four types of everyday items that could see price increases after Trump’s mission in Venezuela.

1. Imported Seafood Products

Some of the seafood products sold in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants come from overseas, and Venezuela is one of the countries that exports prepared seafood to the United States. These imports include items such as shrimp and other seafood that have been processed before arriving in the U.S.

If supply from Venezuela were disrupted or reduced, prices for these seafood products could rise. U.S. trade data from Trading Economics shows that prepared seafood from Venezuela accounted for millions of dollars in imports in recent years, meaning some retailers and distributors likely rely on these shipments.

2. Plastic Packaging for Food and Household Goods

A lot of everyday items rely on plastic packaging, from food containers to bottles and household product packaging. Trading Economics data shows plastics are among the non-oil goods the U.S. imports from Venezuela.

If supply from Venezuela were to become harder to access or more expensive, manufacturers could face higher costs for making plastic packaging. Those costs could show up in the prices of packaged foods, bottled drinks, cleaning products and personal care items, even if the finished products themselves were made elsewhere.

3. Imported Spirits and Specialty Drinks

Some alcoholic beverages sold in the U.S. are imported, and Venezuela is one of the countries that ships specialty distilled drinks to American buyers. These are not mass-market brands most people buy every week, but they can show up in liquor stores, bars and restaurants as niche or specialty spirits.

Trade records from the World Integrated Trade Solution show the U.S. has imported tens of thousands of liters of distilled alcoholic beverages from Venezuela in recent years. If supply were to become harder to access or more expensive, bars and retailers could pay more to replace those products, which could then lead to higher prices for certain cocktails or specialty drinks.

4. Electronic Equipment and Replacement Parts

Some of the electronics Americans rely on are built using parts sourced from around the world, including Venezuela. U.S. trade data from Trading Economics shows that the country exports electrical and electronic equipment and components to the United States, which can be used in manufacturing, repairs or replacement parts.

These are not finished consumer electronics like phones or laptops, but smaller components that help keep devices and equipment working. If supply from Venezuela were to become disrupted or more expensive, companies could end up paying more to source those parts elsewhere, which could contribute to higher costs for repairs, maintenance or certain electronic products over time.

