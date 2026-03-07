Money / Jobs
Advertiser Disclosure

The New Paycheck Risk Workers Are Overlooking

3 min Read
Sarah Li Cain Written by Sarah Li Cain
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Businessperson Giving Cheque To Colleague.
AndreyPopov / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Payday lending used to be the more obvious danger to your paycheck. Now, a perk that’s offered at many employers called earned wage access (EWA) is raising questions about whether it’s also a “danger.” 

Sometimes referred to as on-demand or early pay, EWA is touted as a benefit to give employees faster access to the money they’ve earned. 

However, consumer advocates and some regulators say that the structure and potential fees eat away at your paycheck.

What Is Earned Wage Access?

Earned wage access is a feature that allows employers to let their workers tap into their paycheck before it’s scheduled to be deposited into your account. You can usually sign up through your HR Department and make a request through an app or an online account your employer provides.

The point is that you can access your funds within days or even instantly for a fee, instead of waiting two weeks. That way, you can use the money for whatever you need, whether it’s bills or trying to get groceries. 

EWA benefits have grown, with many of the largest companies offering this feature. Yes, you can find third-party ones that are targeted directly to consumers, but employer ones will deduct advance directly from your payroll. 

What Many Workers May Not Fully See

EWA markets itself as not charging any traditional interest, but there may still be fees you need to pay. Some pay gives you the option to pay a small fee or “tip” to the provider or pay an expedited transfer fee to get funds immediately. 

Although the amount may seem minimal, it can add up. According to reporting from the Innovative Payments Association, workers who use EWA may pay an average of around $2.59 to $6.27 each time they use it. That doesn’t sound like much, but if you use it regularly, you could be paying hundreds of dollars each year. 

If your employer doesn’t offer EWA, you could go to a third-party provider which can post more risk. Reporting from the Center of Responsible Lending found that EWA providers that offer access directly to consumers resulted in higher banking fees.

In other words, if someone doesn’t have enough in their bank account by their next paycheck to pay back the money they accessed, they could pay more than their “tip.” Their bank could charge an overdraft or non-sufficient funds fee if the EWA app tries to withdraw the amount owed.

While there are clearly benefits, like less of a reliance on more predatory loans, EWA could lead workers to access their paychecks earlier more often. As such, what can feel like financial flexibility could become a reliance on EWA without fully understanding their financial behavior or the fees they may be able to avoid.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki’s Best and Worst Advice

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki's Best and Worst Advice

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The 4 Types of Income Robert Kiyosaki Says You Should Focus On

Money

The 4 Types of Income Robert Kiyosaki Says You Should Focus On

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class at 66

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class at 66

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Money Tips To Have a Successful 2026

Money

Warren Buffett's Top 5 Money Tips To Have a Successful 2026

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Daily Habits Middle-Class Americans Use To Build Six-Figure Wealth

Wealth

5 Daily Habits Middle-Class Americans Use To Build Six-Figure Wealth

March 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Dumbest Financial Advice From Millionaires That Could Cost You Money

Money

The Dumbest Financial Advice From Millionaires That Could Cost You Money

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable ‘Error Coins’ Ever Minted — Look for These Misprints

Wealth

5 Most Valuable 'Error Coins' Ever Minted -- Look for These Misprints

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Jeff Bezos’ Salary Would Be If He Had His Fantasy Job — Can You Relate To It?

Money

What Jeff Bezos' Salary Would Be If He Had His Fantasy Job -- Can You Relate To It?

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 3 Ways To Stop Focusing on the Wrong Money Problems

Money

Dave Ramsey: 3 Ways To Stop Focusing on the Wrong Money Problems

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How I Make $5K a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Money

How I Make $5K a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If the Next Market Crash Mirrors 2008, Here’s How Much the Average Portfolio Could Lose

Money

If the Next Market Crash Mirrors 2008, Here's How Much the Average Portfolio Could Lose

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Build Wealth? Do These 4 Things — Whether You Like It or Not

Wealth

Want To Build Wealth? Do These 4 Things -- Whether You Like It or Not

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How To Borrow Money from Cash App: Your Step-by-Step Guide

Money

How To Borrow Money from Cash App: Your Step-by-Step Guide

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Money ‘Would Go Down’ in a Major War — What Investors Should Know

Money

Warren Buffett Says Money 'Would Go Down' in a Major War -- What Investors Should Know

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Warren Buffett’s Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt ‘in 5 Minutes’ — What Do You Think?

Money

Here's Warren Buffett's Plan To Eliminate America's Debt 'in 5 Minutes' -- What Do You Think?

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

15 Money Hacks for When Your Paycheck Can’t Cover Your Bills

Money

15 Money Hacks for When Your Paycheck Can't Cover Your Bills

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Best Ways To Make Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page