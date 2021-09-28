Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Government Shutdown 2021: Will SNAP Benefits Be Impacted?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Muncie - Circa January 2018: A Sign at a Retailer - We Accept SNAP.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

The prospect of a government shutdown has many Americans nervous, especially those who depend on federal benefits to help them pay bills, buy necessities and obtain healthcare. With only a patch extending the current debt limit, President Joe Biden warned that another “no” vote could push the U.S. closer to defaulting on loans and going into a recession.

It’s especially worrying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, who depend on the program to feed their families.

See: Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?
Find: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Protections are in place to ensure the distribution of SNAP benefits during a shutdown, at least for the short term. But a lengthy shutdown with no debt ceiling increase would severely limit the government’s ability to borrow money and fund programs, meaning SNAP payments could face severe reductions and delays, according to the non-profit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP).

Last week, a bill was passed to fund the government through Dec. 3 after Yellen warned that by Oct. 18 the government will essentially run out of money and be faced with the prospect of shutting down nonessential federal services, GOBankingRates reported.

Make Your Money Work for You

Essential services, or those related to public safety, will continue operating.

But there are exceptions. For example, the SNAP program would continue to operate even after a shutdown, according to a contingency plan from the USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services.

That plan states that in the event of a lapse in annual appropriations (e.g., a shutdown), the contingency calls for “the continuation of the essential Federal activities and funding to maintain the core programs of the nutrition safety net, including the Supplemental  Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Child Nutrition (CN) programs, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).”

See: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down
Find: 8.5 Million Tax Refunds Have Yet to Be Sent – What To Do If You Haven’t Received Yours

But that plan only covers a few days after a shutdown begins. If the shutdown stretches on for weeks or more, the CBPP said the government “would need to impose a sharp, massive spending reduction totaling roughly $1.2 trillion just in fiscal year 2022,” which amounts to a reduction of about 30% over the course of the year for every federal program except Social Security, Medicare Hospital Insurance and interest.

Make Your Money Work for You

“These reductions would have a wide-ranging impact across the United States, leaving households, businesses, and nonprofits unable to pay their bills while they wait for payments they are legally owed,” the CBPP said.

Among the examples it cites: Low-income households receiving SNAP benefits “could see their benefits held up” for weeks or even months.

More From GOBankingRates

Last Updated: October 6, 2021

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.