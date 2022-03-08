A History of Gas Prices: Do You Remember How Little You Once Paid?

American drivers had it rough back in 1981. The average price of gasoline spiked to $1.353 a gallon that year — up from $1.221 in 1980 and more than double the price just three years earlier. Adjusted for inflation, the average price of gas in 1981 would have equaled $2.421 a gallon in 2020.

To which drivers in 2022 can only say: Give us that deal! If only life were like that.

As it stands, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States right now is $4.104, according to GasBuddy. That’s a new all-time high, eclipsing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008.

Prices are likely to move much higher because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has squeezed an already tight supply of oil and gas even tighter. As GOBankingRates previously reported, GasBuddy expects the average price to hit $4.25 a gallon by May and probably stay above $4 until at least November.

Older drivers will remember a time when $4-a-gallon gas sounded like the stuff of science fiction. The average national price for a full year didn’t even push about $2 a gallon until 2005, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator website. Prior to 2021, the yearly average exceeded $3 a gallon only five times: in 2008 and from 2011 to 2014.

