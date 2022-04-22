Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Inflation Pushes Nestle’s Prices Up 5.2% — Here’s How Much Your Coffee and Frozen Pizza Will Cost

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Woman pushing shopping cart and looking at credit card.
RgStudio / Getty Images

Frozen pizza, Hot Pockets and Nespresso lovers out there, beware. Nestlé — maker of DiGiorno frozen pizzas — announced it had hiked its prices by 5.2% in the first three months of the year, reflecting “significant cost inflation.” The company also warned of further price increases “over the course of the year.”

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Find: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store

And North American consumers took the biggest hit, with an 8.5% price increase, according to a financial release. Latin America saw the second biggest increase, with prices of Nestlé products up 7.7%.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

For example, Nestlé said that Nespresso prices were up 3.1% in the first three months of the year.

The water category — which includes Perrier and San Pellegrino — saw a whopping 7.2% increase, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the prepared dishes category saw an increase of 6.4%, and the pet care category — which includes Purina — saw a 7.7% increase.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Make Your Money Work for You

“In these first months of the year, the war in Ukraine has caused unspeakable human suffering. We remain focused on supporting our colleagues there and providing humanitarian relief, while standing with the international community in the call for peace,” Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said in the release.

“Amid this challenging environment, we delivered strong organic sales growth with resilient [real internal growth]. We stepped up pricing in a responsible manner and saw sustained consumer demand. Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year. The Nestlé team addressed these headwinds and advanced our long-term strategy and sustainability objectives with agility and determination. We confirm our guidance for the year,” he added.

This comes against the backdrop of world food commodity prices having made a significant leap in March — up 12.6% from February — representing their highest levels ever as the Russia-Ukraine war spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils. The data referenced was provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on April 8. These prices were also 33.6% higher than those recorded in March 2021, as GOBankingRates previously reported. 

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.