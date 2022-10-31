Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

To help cope with ongoing inflation, you could be receiving a check to provide some relief to your household budget.

Many U.S. states have been sending out payments to residents — either to combat economic pressure or as tax surplus refunds. Eligible individuals in Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia will be receiving payments by the end of November.

Illinois

Illinois’ estimated $1.83 billion relief package includes income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes going out through November, CNET reported.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 income tax rebate while couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive a $100 rebate. Taxpayers who claimed a dependent on their 2021 tax return will also receive a $100 rebate per dependent, up to three dependents.

Massachusetts

Automatic tax rebates will be sent to Massachusetts residents via check or direct deposit in November. The check amount will be worth 13% of each resident’s 2021 income tax liability, according to a government website and as reported by CNBC Make It.

Eligible residents must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before the due date, which was Oct. 17 for most individuals.

South Carolina

Taxpayers in South Carolina could receive a tax refund check of up to $800 in November or December.

According to The Center Square and as reported by CNET, residents who paid taxes will receive a rebate with the amount increasing based on tax liability, up to $800 per filing. The rebates are issued on an individual basis, and those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a check.

Visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to check your eligibility and rebate amount.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that residents with a tax liability in 2021 are eligible to receive a one-time rebate — $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers.

To be eligible, residents must file between July 1 and Nov. 1, 2022, and have had a 2021 tax liability. Those who file will receive their rebate within 4 months of their file date. According to the Governor’s office, rebates are being processed on a “first in/first out” basis.

If you received a tax refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit as well. Otherwise, the Virginia General Assembly will mail you a paper check.

To check eligibility and for any questions on how to get your payment, or why you haven’t received your payment yet, check the Virginia Tax site.

