Inflation, Wildfires and Drought Caused These 5 Food Products To Have a Price Jump

Food prices are on the rise due to a confluence of factors, which are creating the perfect storm.

Inflation, of course, is one of the main culprits, as reflected in the Labor Department’s June Consumer Price Index today, which showed the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4% jump for the period ending August 2008. In June, the food index increased 0.8%, a larger increase than the 0.4% increase reported for May.

The Food Price Index -- which measures international prices of a basket of food commodities-- from the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization rose for 12 consecutive months through May before easing in June to 124.6 points, still up 34% from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg.

Some, such as Gristedes Supermarkets chain owner and CEO John Catsimatidis, also believe that inflation will affect grocery prices until October, saying last week that he expects a 10% to 14% spike in food prices by October first.

Adding to this, climate change is a second factor affecting food prices. From droughts to floods and frosts to wildfires, crops are being severely impacted around the globe, resulting in a jump in prices.

Let’s take a look at some of the food items most affected.