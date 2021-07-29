Pandemic Shortages: Buy This, Not That

Most of us in the U.S. remember the toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes shortages that came with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdowns of all but essential businesses.

As the country’s supply chains still struggle, we face odd shortages on everything from chicken wings to plywood and pool chlorine. And as COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise in certain parts of the country, it may be wise to stock up on some of the essentials just in case the CDC recommends shutting down all but essential businesses and instituting curfews again.

Plus, if you are in a higher risk area of the country, you may want to minimize trips to the grocery store to limit your chances of exposure to the virus, especially the new Delta variant.

Here are some recommendations for what to stock up on -- and what you can probably skip.

