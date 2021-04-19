Advertiser Disclosure

People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying Rent

These states could be on the verge of disaster.
By Gabrielle Olya Understanding the Economy

A month after the year mark of the coronavirus pandemic causing lockdowns across the United States, 6% of Americans remain unemployed, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s nearly double the amount of Americans who were unemployed prior to the pandemic. Many other Americans are now under-employed, with cuts to their hours or loss of business.

With so many people seeing their income reduced, it’s no surprise that many are struggling to pay their rent. An estimated 13.4 million adults living in rental housing — nearly 10% of all adult renters — were not caught up on rent as of December 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. But people are struggling in some states worse than in others.

To get a better sense of which places have the most vulnerable renters, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which locales have the worst combination of high rents and high unemployment. The study included the December unemployment rate, the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of people who missed a rent or mortgage payment last month or have no expectation to be able to pay next month, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Take a closer look at which places appear to be having the toughest time paying rent, and which states have a better chance at bouncing back from the crisis.

Last updated: April 19, 2021 

51. Utah

  • December unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $944
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,281,207
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 56,213

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.0%

50. North Dakota

  • December unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $672
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 561,016
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 13,621

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.5%

49. Washington

  • December unemployment rate: 7.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,144
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,890,357
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 175,814

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%

48. New Hampshire

  • December unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $994
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,014
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,765

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%

47. Vermont

  • December unemployment rate: 3.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: N/A
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 485,485
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 14,789

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%

46. Maine

  • December unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,065,620
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 31,266

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%

45. Wisconsin

  • December unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $763
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,438,719
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 134,528

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.1%

44. Massachusetts

  • December unemployment rate: 7.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,133
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,324,065
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 191,678

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.8%

43. Nebraska

  • December unemployment rate: 3.0%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $745
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,418,191
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 51,548

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.3%

42. Oregon

  • December unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $997
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,302,727
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 135,797

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.4%

41. Hawaii

  • December unemployment rate: 9.3%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,418
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,229
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 45,709

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.7%

40. Montana

  • December unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $728
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 822,204
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 34,894

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%

39. Idaho

  • December unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $691
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,343,198
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 58,013

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%

38. Virginia

  • December unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,171
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,472,737
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 280,797

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%

37. Colorado

  • December unemployment rate: 8.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,155
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,454,718
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 209,615

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%

36. Missouri

  • December unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $721
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,617,880
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 192,722

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.3%

35. New Jersey

  • December unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,282
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,776,822
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 279,340

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.7%

34. North Carolina

  • December unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $868
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,017,566
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 355,974

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%

33. Michigan

  • December unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $761
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,644,458
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 326,514

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%

32. Indiana

  • December unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $727
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,015,550
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 229,565

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%

31. Arkansas

  • December unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,246,527
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 88,386

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%

30. West Virginia

  • December unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $596
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,379,576
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 52,691

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.3%

29. Iowa

  • December unemployment rate: 3.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $646
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,342,905
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 102,684

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%

28. Florida

  • December unemployment rate: 6.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,098
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 17,085,385
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 786,106

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%

27. South Dakota

  • December unemployment rate: 3.0%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $627
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 642,658
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,166

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%

26. Pennsylvania

  • December unemployment rate: 6.7%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $831
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,776,154
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 426,118

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%

25. Minnesota

  • December unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $876
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,241,624
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 216,529

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%

24. Arizona

  • December unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $965
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,597,268
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 288,107

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%

23. Kentucky

  • December unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,344,102
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,325

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.7%

22. Connecticut

  • December unemployment rate: 8.0%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,095
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,732,423
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 141,812

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.9%

21. Georgia

  • December unemployment rate: 5.6%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $969
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,955,983
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 412,446

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.0%

20. Alabama

  • December unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $726
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,717,378
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 177,537

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.2%

19. District of Columbia

  • December unemployment rate: 7.9%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,552
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 542,635
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,093

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.4%

18. Illinois

  • December unemployment rate: 7.6%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $859
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,546,424
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 511,738

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.6%

17. Kansas

  • December unemployment rate: 3.8%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $694
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,140,957
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 118,723

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%

16. Delaware

  • December unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,122
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 754,637
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 43,148

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%

15. Rhode Island

  • December unemployment rate: 8.1%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $924
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 817,559
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 49,851

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.4%

14. Ohio

  • December unemployment rate: 5.5%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $677
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,822,539
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 515,662

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.6%

13. Nevada

  • December unemployment rate: 9.2%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $988
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,399,457
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 160,386

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%

12. Alaska

  • December unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $974
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 524,925
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,488

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%

11. Oklahoma

  • December unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,916,436
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,910

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.1%

10. South Carolina

  • December unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $852
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,969,123
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 233,903

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.5%

9. Texas

  • December unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $930
  • Total population (ages 18 and older): 21,356,906
  • Adults unable to pay for housing: 1,356,917

Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.7%

    8. New York

    • December unemployment rate: 8.2%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,308
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 14,847,080
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 964,774

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.0%

    7. Tennessee

    • December unemployment rate: 6.4%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,221,475
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 317,433

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%

    6. Maryland

    • December unemployment rate: 6.3%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,245
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,586,920
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 353,007

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%

    5. Wyoming

    • December unemployment rate: 4.8%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $676
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 433,400
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,632

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.2%

    4. California

    • December unemployment rate: 9.0%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,433
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 29,939,021
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 2,232,487

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.3%

    3. New Mexico

    • December unemployment rate: 8.2%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $750
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,589,574
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 113,055

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.5%

    2. Mississippi

    • December unemployment rate: 6.2%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $699
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,189,670
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 140,639

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 13.2%

    1. Louisiana

    • December unemployment rate: 7.2%
    • Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $754
    • Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,431,432
    • Adults unable to pay for housing: 300,053

    Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 17.9%

    Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey to find out where Americans are having the hardest time paying rent. The survey measures the number of adults in each state who are not current on rent or mortgage payments, or who have slight or no confidence that their household can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time as of the period Dec. 9-21, 2020. GOBankingRates ordered all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the state where the highest percentage of the adult population is unable to pay for housing (No. 1) to the state where the lowest percentage is unable to pay for housing (No. 51). They are ranked here in reverse order. GOBankingRates also provided the December 2020 unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the December 2020 estimated rent for a one-bedroom apartment from Apartment List for each state as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.

    Gabrielle Olya

    Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert. 

      Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey to find out where Americans are having the hardest time paying rent. The survey measures the number of adults in each state who are not current on rent or mortgage payments, or who have slight or no confidence that their household can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time as of the period Dec. 9-21, 2020. GOBankingRates ordered all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the state where the highest percentage of the adult population is unable to pay for housing (No. 1) to the state where the lowest percentage is unable to pay for housing (No. 51). They are ranked here in reverse order. GOBankingRates also provided the December 2020 unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the December 2020 estimated rent for a one-bedroom apartment from Apartment List for each state as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.

      Gabrielle Olya

