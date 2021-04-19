People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying Rent

A month after the year mark of the coronavirus pandemic causing lockdowns across the United States, 6% of Americans remain unemployed, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s nearly double the amount of Americans who were unemployed prior to the pandemic. Many other Americans are now under-employed, with cuts to their hours or loss of business.

With so many people seeing their income reduced, it’s no surprise that many are struggling to pay their rent. An estimated 13.4 million adults living in rental housing — nearly 10% of all adult renters — were not caught up on rent as of December 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. But people are struggling in some states worse than in others.

See: These States Have the Best Chance To Bounce Back From the Coronavirus Unemployment Tsunami

To get a better sense of which places have the most vulnerable renters, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which locales have the worst combination of high rents and high unemployment. The study included the December unemployment rate, the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of people who missed a rent or mortgage payment last month or have no expectation to be able to pay next month, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Take a closer look at which places appear to be having the toughest time paying rent, and which states have a better chance at bouncing back from the crisis.