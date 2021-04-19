People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying Rent

People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying RentThese states could be on the verge of disaster.
A month after the year mark of the coronavirus pandemic causing lockdowns across the United States, 6% of Americans remain unemployed, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s nearly double the amount of Americans who were unemployed prior to the pandemic. Many other Americans are now under-employed, with cuts to their hours or loss of business.
With so many people seeing their income reduced, it’s no surprise that many are struggling to pay their rent. An estimated 13.4 million adults living in rental housing — nearly 10% of all adult renters — were not caught up on rent as of December 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. But people are struggling in some states worse than in others.
See: These States Have the Best Chance To Bounce Back From the Coronavirus Unemployment Tsunami
To get a better sense of which places have the most vulnerable renters, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which locales have the worst combination of high rents and high unemployment. The study included the December unemployment rate, the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of people who missed a rent or mortgage payment last month or have no expectation to be able to pay next month, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
Take a closer look at which places appear to be having the toughest time paying rent, and which states have a better chance at bouncing back from the crisis.
Last updated: April 19, 2021
51. Utah
- December unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $944
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,281,207
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 56,213
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.0%
50. North Dakota
- December unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $672
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 561,016
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 13,621
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.5%
Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget
49. Washington
- December unemployment rate: 7.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,144
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,890,357
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 175,814
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%
From Houses to RVs: What To Buy During the Pandemic
48. New Hampshire
- December unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $994
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,014
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,765
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%
Be Aware: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes
47. Vermont
- December unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: N/A
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 485,485
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 14,789
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%
See: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
46. Maine
- December unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,065,620
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 31,266
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%
45. Wisconsin
- December unemployment rate: 5.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $763
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,438,719
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 134,528
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.1%
Check Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
44. Massachusetts
- December unemployment rate: 7.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,133
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,324,065
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 191,678
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.8%
See: A Coronavirus Downturn Will Hurt These 50 Housing Markets the Most
43. Nebraska
- December unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $745
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,418,191
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 51,548
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.3%
Read More: 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes
42. Oregon
- December unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $997
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,302,727
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 135,797
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.4%
41. Hawaii
- December unemployment rate: 9.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,418
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,229
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 45,709
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.7%
See: The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America
40. Montana
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $728
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 822,204
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 34,894
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%
39. Idaho
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $691
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,343,198
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 58,013
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%
Check Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters
38. Virginia
- December unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,171
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,472,737
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 280,797
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%
Keep Reading: Cities in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest
37. Colorado
- December unemployment rate: 8.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,155
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,454,718
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 209,615
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%
36. Missouri
- December unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $721
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,617,880
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 192,722
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.3%
Find Out: 50 Cities Where Homeowners Stay Rooted the Longest
35. New Jersey
- December unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,282
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,776,822
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 279,340
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.7%
34. North Carolina
- December unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $868
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,017,566
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 355,974
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Find Out: Most Surprising Cities To Live In If You Want To Make a Lot of Money
33. Michigan
- December unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $761
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,644,458
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 326,514
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Options: Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life
32. Indiana
- December unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $727
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,015,550
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 229,565
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
31. Arkansas
- December unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,246,527
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 88,386
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Find Out: 17 Cities That Are Getting Richer
30. West Virginia
- December unemployment rate: 6.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $596
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,379,576
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 52,691
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.3%
Good To Know: Best (and Worst) US Cities for Work-Life Balance
29. Iowa
- December unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $646
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,342,905
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 102,684
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%
28. Florida
- December unemployment rate: 6.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,098
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 17,085,385
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 786,106
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%
27. South Dakota
- December unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $627
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 642,658
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,166
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Find Out: Rising Sea Levels Are Hurting Home Values in These 40 Cities
26. Pennsylvania
- December unemployment rate: 6.7%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $831
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,776,154
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 426,118
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Beware: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By
25. Minnesota
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $876
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,241,624
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 216,529
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Check Out: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent
24. Arizona
- December unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $965
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,597,268
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 288,107
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Check Out: Owning vs. Renting: What’s Better for Your Wallet?
23. Kentucky
- December unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,344,102
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,325
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.7%
22. Connecticut
- December unemployment rate: 8.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,095
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,732,423
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 141,812
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.9%
21. Georgia
- December unemployment rate: 5.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $969
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,955,983
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 412,446
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.0%
See the List: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
20. Alabama
- December unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $726
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,717,378
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 177,537
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.2%
Read: Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State
19. District of Columbia
- December unemployment rate: 7.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,552
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 542,635
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,093
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.4%
18. Illinois
- December unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $859
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,546,424
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 511,738
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.6%
17. Kansas
- December unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $694
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,140,957
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 118,723
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%
Find Out: What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in Every State
16. Delaware
- December unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,122
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 754,637
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 43,148
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%
Good To Know: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State
15. Rhode Island
- December unemployment rate: 8.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $924
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 817,559
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 49,851
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.4%
Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With
14. Ohio
- December unemployment rate: 5.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $677
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,822,539
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 515,662
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.6%
13. Nevada
- December unemployment rate: 9.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $988
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,399,457
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 160,386
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%
Be Careful: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making
12. Alaska
- December unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $974
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 524,925
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,488
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%
Helpful: How I’m Sticking to a Budget and Spending Less During COVID-19
11. Oklahoma
- December unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,916,436
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,910
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.1%
The 50/30/20 Rule: Is It the Best Budgeting Method?
10. South Carolina
- December unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $852
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,969,123
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 233,903
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.5%
9. Texas
- December unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $930
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 21,356,906
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 1,356,917
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.7%
See: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
8. New York
- December unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,308
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 14,847,080
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 964,774
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.0%
Options: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis
7. Tennessee
- December unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,221,475
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 317,433
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%
Find Out: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food
6. Maryland
- December unemployment rate: 6.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,245
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,586,920
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 353,007
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%
5. Wyoming
- December unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $676
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 433,400
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,632
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.2%
Helpful: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home
4. California
- December unemployment rate: 9.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,433
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 29,939,021
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 2,232,487
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.3%
3. New Mexico
- December unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $750
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,589,574
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 113,055
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.5%
2. Mississippi
- December unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $699
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,189,670
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 140,639
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 13.2%
1. Louisiana
- December unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $754
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,431,432
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 300,053
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 17.9%
More From GOBankingRates
- Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
- Everything You Need To Know About Taxes This Year
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey to find out where Americans are having the hardest time paying rent. The survey measures the number of adults in each state who are not current on rent or mortgage payments, or who have slight or no confidence that their household can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time as of the period Dec. 9-21, 2020. GOBankingRates ordered all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the state where the highest percentage of the adult population is unable to pay for housing (No. 1) to the state where the lowest percentage is unable to pay for housing (No. 51). They are ranked here in reverse order. GOBankingRates also provided the December 2020 unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the December 2020 estimated rent for a one-bedroom apartment from Apartment List for each state as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.
About the Author
Gabrielle Olya
Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.
View All
A month after the year mark of the coronavirus pandemic causing lockdowns across the United States, 6% of Americans remain unemployed, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s nearly double the amount of Americans who were unemployed prior to the pandemic. Many other Americans are now under-employed, with cuts to their hours or loss of business.
With so many people seeing their income reduced, it’s no surprise that many are struggling to pay their rent. An estimated 13.4 million adults living in rental housing — nearly 10% of all adult renters — were not caught up on rent as of December 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. But people are struggling in some states worse than in others.
See: These States Have the Best Chance To Bounce Back From the Coronavirus Unemployment Tsunami
To get a better sense of which places have the most vulnerable renters, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which locales have the worst combination of high rents and high unemployment. The study included the December unemployment rate, the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of people who missed a rent or mortgage payment last month or have no expectation to be able to pay next month, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
Take a closer look at which places appear to be having the toughest time paying rent, and which states have a better chance at bouncing back from the crisis.
Last updated: April 19, 2021
51. Utah
- December unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $944
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,281,207
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 56,213
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.0%
50. North Dakota
- December unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $672
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 561,016
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 13,621
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.5%
Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget
49. Washington
- December unemployment rate: 7.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,144
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,890,357
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 175,814
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%
From Houses to RVs: What To Buy During the Pandemic
48. New Hampshire
- December unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $994
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,014
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,765
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 4.7%
Be Aware: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes
47. Vermont
- December unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: N/A
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 485,485
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 14,789
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%
See: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
46. Maine
- December unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,065,620
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 31,266
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.0%
45. Wisconsin
- December unemployment rate: 5.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $763
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,438,719
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 134,528
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.1%
Check Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
44. Massachusetts
- December unemployment rate: 7.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,133
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,324,065
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 191,678
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 5.8%
See: A Coronavirus Downturn Will Hurt These 50 Housing Markets the Most
43. Nebraska
- December unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $745
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,418,191
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 51,548
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.3%
Read More: 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes
42. Oregon
- December unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $997
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,302,727
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 135,797
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.4%
41. Hawaii
- December unemployment rate: 9.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,418
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,073,229
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 45,709
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.7%
See: The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America
40. Montana
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $728
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 822,204
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 34,894
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%
39. Idaho
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $691
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,343,198
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 58,013
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 6.9%
Check Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Renters
38. Virginia
- December unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,171
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,472,737
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 280,797
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%
Keep Reading: Cities in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest
37. Colorado
- December unemployment rate: 8.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,155
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,454,718
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 209,615
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.2%
36. Missouri
- December unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $721
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,617,880
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 192,722
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.3%
Find Out: 50 Cities Where Homeowners Stay Rooted the Longest
35. New Jersey
- December unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,282
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 6,776,822
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 279,340
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 7.7%
34. North Carolina
- December unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $868
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,017,566
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 355,974
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Find Out: Most Surprising Cities To Live In If You Want To Make a Lot of Money
33. Michigan
- December unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $761
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,644,458
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 326,514
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Options: Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life
32. Indiana
- December unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $727
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,015,550
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 229,565
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
31. Arkansas
- December unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,246,527
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 88,386
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.2%
Find Out: 17 Cities That Are Getting Richer
30. West Virginia
- December unemployment rate: 6.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $596
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,379,576
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 52,691
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.3%
Good To Know: Best (and Worst) US Cities for Work-Life Balance
29. Iowa
- December unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $646
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,342,905
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 102,684
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%
28. Florida
- December unemployment rate: 6.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,098
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 17,085,385
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 786,106
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.4%
27. South Dakota
- December unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $627
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 642,658
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,166
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Find Out: Rising Sea Levels Are Hurting Home Values in These 40 Cities
26. Pennsylvania
- December unemployment rate: 6.7%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $831
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,776,154
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 426,118
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Beware: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By
25. Minnesota
- December unemployment rate: 4.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $876
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,241,624
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 216,529
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Check Out: 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent
24. Arizona
- December unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $965
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,597,268
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 288,107
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.5%
Check Out: Owning vs. Renting: What’s Better for Your Wallet?
23. Kentucky
- December unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,344,102
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,325
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.7%
22. Connecticut
- December unemployment rate: 8.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,095
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,732,423
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 141,812
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 8.9%
21. Georgia
- December unemployment rate: 5.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $969
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 7,955,983
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 412,446
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.0%
See the List: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
20. Alabama
- December unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $726
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,717,378
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 177,537
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.2%
Read: Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State
19. District of Columbia
- December unemployment rate: 7.9%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,552
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 542,635
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,093
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.4%
18. Illinois
- December unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $859
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 9,546,424
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 511,738
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 9.6%
17. Kansas
- December unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $694
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,140,957
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 118,723
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%
Find Out: What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in Every State
16. Delaware
- December unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,122
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 754,637
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 43,148
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.0%
Good To Know: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State
15. Rhode Island
- December unemployment rate: 8.1%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $924
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 817,559
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 49,851
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.4%
Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With
14. Ohio
- December unemployment rate: 5.5%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $677
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 8,822,539
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 515,662
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.6%
13. Nevada
- December unemployment rate: 9.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $988
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,399,457
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 160,386
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%
Be Careful: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making
12. Alaska
- December unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $974
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 524,925
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 36,488
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 10.9%
Helpful: How I’m Sticking to a Budget and Spending Less During COVID-19
11. Oklahoma
- December unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $685
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,916,436
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 170,910
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.1%
The 50/30/20 Rule: Is It the Best Budgeting Method?
10. South Carolina
- December unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $852
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,969,123
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 233,903
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.5%
9. Texas
- December unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $930
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 21,356,906
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 1,356,917
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 11.7%
See: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
8. New York
- December unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,308
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 14,847,080
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 964,774
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.0%
Options: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis
7. Tennessee
- December unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 5,221,475
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 317,433
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%
Find Out: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food
6. Maryland
- December unemployment rate: 6.3%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,245
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 4,586,920
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 353,007
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.1%
5. Wyoming
- December unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $676
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 433,400
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 30,632
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.2%
Helpful: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home
4. California
- December unemployment rate: 9.0%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,433
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 29,939,021
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 2,232,487
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.3%
3. New Mexico
- December unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $750
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 1,589,574
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 113,055
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 12.5%
2. Mississippi
- December unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $699
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 2,189,670
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 140,639
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 13.2%
1. Louisiana
- December unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $754
- Total population (ages 18 and older): 3,431,432
- Adults unable to pay for housing: 300,053
Percentage of population unable to pay for housing: 17.9%
More From GOBankingRates
- Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
- Everything You Need To Know About Taxes This Year
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey to find out where Americans are having the hardest time paying rent. The survey measures the number of adults in each state who are not current on rent or mortgage payments, or who have slight or no confidence that their household can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time as of the period Dec. 9-21, 2020. GOBankingRates ordered all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the state where the highest percentage of the adult population is unable to pay for housing (No. 1) to the state where the lowest percentage is unable to pay for housing (No. 51). They are ranked here in reverse order. GOBankingRates also provided the December 2020 unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the December 2020 estimated rent for a one-bedroom apartment from Apartment List for each state as supplemental information. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 26, 2021.
About the Author
Gabrielle Olya
Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.