Almost Every State Is In Debt Thanks to COVID-19 — What Now?

How COVID-19 Has Impacted the Economy at a State Level

Though quarantine won’t go on forever, state-level losses will likely continue piling up even after people have returned to working in offices, eating out and going to school.

According to a report released by the Brookings Institution, the current pandemic has significantly reduced revenues on the local and state levels. Not only has COVID-19 killed thousands of jobs — especially those that are classified as low-wage — but sales of products and services have also plummeted.

States are losing money both from sales and from what the taxes on those products and services would normally bring in.

Unfortunately, those numbers will continue adding up for years to come — even as local and state economies fight to regain equilibrium. While federal funds have helped soften some of the economic blow, the money is a one-time band-aid and can’t be counted on for continued support.

