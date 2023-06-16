10 Places To Live in the US So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

The cost of living continues to drastically rise in the United States. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the average monthly expenses for an American household add up to $5,577, or $66,928 per year. This isn’t very far off from the average annual income after taxes, which is approximately $78,743.

If you’re looking to live in an area where your paycheck goes a little further — and perhaps quit your job — here are the 10 best affordable places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.