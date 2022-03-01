Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Assistance Benefits for March 2022

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Shopping with kids- cute little girl in shopping cart in the city stock photo
Nadezhda1906 / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the Food Assistance program in Florida, is distributed through the Florida Department of Children and Families. Also commonly referred to as food stamps, SNAP benefits are intended for low-income or needy individuals and families to purchase monthly fresh produce and groceries at participating locations in the state and throughout the country.

Similar to other SNAP programs throughout the country, benefit money is to be used primarily for the purchase of fresh food and produce, and cannot be used on paper or pet products, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and even hot food purchased to be eaten in the store. 

Benefits are transferred once a month electronically via Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards. These cards operate just like any credit or debit card, and are mailed to recipients once eligibility is determined. Florida, just like all states, has its own eligibility requirements for SNAP benefits. For example, healthy adults aged 18-49 years old who don’t have dependent children can only receive food assistance for three months in an entire three-year period if they “are not working or participating in a work program.” Florida has a work requirement provision for SNAP benefits, as well, but not all states carry this requirement as a requisite to receive benefits.

There are also certain child support provisions tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits in Florida. Parents or relatives applying for food assistance benefits for dependent children who have absent parents must first cooperate with the state’s Child Support Enforcement office to both establish paternity and obtain appropriate child support for the children. Failure to do so can result in removal of SNAP benefits entirely.

EBT benefit cards are loaded with money from the 1st to the 28th of every month, depending on the case number assigned to each recipient. The 8th and 9th digit of your case number determine your payment date. Looking at your case number, drop the 10th digit, and refer to the 9th and 8th digits in the total number. Using these digits, with the 9th digit first and the 8th digit second, the corresponding schedule shows payment dates:

If your:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits areBenefits available
00-031st of the month
04-062nd of the month
07-103rd of the month
11-134th of the month
14-175th of the month
18-206th of the month
21-247th of the month
25-278th of the month
28-319th of the month
32-3410th of the month
35-3811th of the month
39-4112th of the month
42-4513th of the month
46-4814th of the month
49-5315th of the month
54-5716th of the month
58-6017th of the month
61-6418th of the month
65-6719th of the month
68-7120th of the month
72-7421st of the month
75-7822nd of the month
79-8123rd of the month
82-8524th of the month
86-8825th of the month
89-9226th of the month
93-9527th of the month
96-9928th of the month
Source: Providers
About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

