SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Assistance Benefits for March 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the Food Assistance program in Florida, is distributed through the Florida Department of Children and Families. Also commonly referred to as food stamps, SNAP benefits are intended for low-income or needy individuals and families to purchase monthly fresh produce and groceries at participating locations in the state and throughout the country.

Similar to other SNAP programs throughout the country, benefit money is to be used primarily for the purchase of fresh food and produce, and cannot be used on paper or pet products, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and even hot food purchased to be eaten in the store.

Benefits are transferred once a month electronically via Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards. These cards operate just like any credit or debit card, and are mailed to recipients once eligibility is determined. Florida, just like all states, has its own eligibility requirements for SNAP benefits. For example, healthy adults aged 18-49 years old who don’t have dependent children can only receive food assistance for three months in an entire three-year period if they “are not working or participating in a work program.” Florida has a work requirement provision for SNAP benefits, as well, but not all states carry this requirement as a requisite to receive benefits.

There are also certain child support provisions tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits in Florida. Parents or relatives applying for food assistance benefits for dependent children who have absent parents must first cooperate with the state’s Child Support Enforcement office to both establish paternity and obtain appropriate child support for the children. Failure to do so can result in removal of SNAP benefits entirely.

EBT benefit cards are loaded with money from the 1st to the 28th of every month, depending on the case number assigned to each recipient. The 8th and 9th digit of your case number determine your payment date. Looking at your case number, drop the 10th digit, and refer to the 9th and 8th digits in the total number. Using these digits, with the 9th digit first and the 8th digit second, the corresponding schedule shows payment dates:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are Benefits available 00-03 1st of the month 04-06 2nd of the month 07-10 3rd of the month 11-13 4th of the month 14-17 5th of the month 18-20 6th of the month 21-24 7th of the month 25-27 8th of the month 28-31 9th of the month 32-34 10th of the month 35-38 11th of the month 39-41 12th of the month 42-45 13th of the month 46-48 14th of the month 49-53 15th of the month 54-57 16th of the month 58-60 17th of the month 61-64 18th of the month 65-67 19th of the month 68-71 20th of the month 72-74 21st of the month 75-78 22nd of the month 79-81 23rd of the month 82-85 24th of the month 86-88 25th of the month 89-92 26th of the month 93-95 27th of the month 96-99 28th of the month Source: Providers

