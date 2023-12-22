Advertiser Disclosure
6 Pennies from the 1900s Worth a Lot of Money

By Josephine Nesbit
Pennies are everywhere. While most aren’t worth much more than, well, a penny, there are others worth a lot more.

According to the American Numismatic Association, there are a variety of factors that influence coin value. One of the biggest factors is the mintage number. Some mint marks are rarer (and more valuable) than others, and some come with historical significance that can make them more desirable. Other key factors include variety, the coin’s popularity or demand, its grade or condition and strike characters or special designations.

Here are some of the most valuable pennies from the 1900s.

1914-S Lincoln Penny

The 1914-S Lincoln penny was issued from the San Francisco Mint. This penny was part of the Lincoln cent series, which began in 1909 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth. The obverse features a portrait of Lincoln, while the reverse has two wheat ears. A penny in mint condition could be valued at around $3,200.

Auction record: $105,800

1914 No D Lincoln Penny

The 1914 No D Lincoln penny is by far the most valuable of the 1922 cent types. A coin in mint state could be valued at around $6,000, according to Coin Trackers. There is a regular 1922 and weak D type, but the no D is worth five to twenty times more than the regular and weak D

Auction record: $57,500

1924 S Wheat Penny

The 1924-S wheat penny was minted in San Francisco. According to Coin Trackers, the Red (RD) flavors of the coin are worth the most. A coin in average condition is only around $4, but a mint-condition 1924-S wheat penny could be valued at around $12,000.

Auction record: $45,600

1943 Bronze Lincoln Penny

In 1943, the U.S. switched to zinc-coated steel to help save copper during World War II. More than one billion 1943 steel cents were struck, Gainesville Coins reported, but some were accidentally made from bronze planchets. There are only two dozen from Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco, and they sell for around $125,000 and up.

Auction record: $1.7 million (Denver)

1944-D Lincoln Penny on a Zinc-Coated Steel Planchet

The 1944-D Lincoln penny is also referred to as steel pennies or silver pennies. In 1944, pennies were supposed to transition from steal back to copper. These pennies were mistakenly minted using leftover steel planchets in 1943. Only seven Denver-minted steel pennies are known to exist, according to USA Coin Book, and a coin in average condition is estimated to be worth over $34,800.

Auction record: $115,000

1969-S Lincoln Penny-Doubled Die Obverse

The 1969-S Lincoln penny is one of the most valuable double die varieties ever produced, according to Gainesville Coins. Doubling is seen on the obverse in the inscription and date, but not the S mintmark. Experts believe this issue is worth more than $30,000.

Auction record: $126,500

