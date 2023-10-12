Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Stimulus Update: Twitter Co-Founder Donates $1M in St. Louis — Who Qualifies for $500 Monthly Payments?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo
Art Wager / iStock.com

In a surprising move, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has pledged a generous donation of $1 million to fund a pilot program that seeks to alleviate poverty in St. Louis, Missouri. The initiative will provide eligible residents with monthly payments of $500.

Learn: 3 Money Lessons from Charles Feeney, the Billionaire Who Gave Up $8 Billion Fortune

The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a city program paying lower-income families $500 a month for a year and a half is about to begin, kicking off a signature priority for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones aimed at lifting the city’s poor. This project aims to improve the livelihoods of many St. Louis residents by providing them with cash transfers, allowing them to have a reliable source of income and, consequently, a more secure financial foundation.

“St. Louis’ guaranteed basic income will give hundreds of St. Louis families the resources they need to lift themselves out of poverty, giving them a strong foundation to grow and to thrive,” Jones said at a press conference to lay out the application process.

In 2021 and 2022, two separate rounds of $500 stimulus checks went to more than 9,000 St. Louis households to help cover essential expenses. Now, the program’s primary goal is to assess whether monthly payments can help recipients meet their basic needs, find stable employment, pursue education and career advancement, and ultimately improve their overall well-being. The pilot program is largely funded by $5 million of remaining pandemic aid, in addition to a $1 million contribution by St. Louis native and co-founder of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey. 

Make Your Money Work for You

Who Qualifies for the $500 Monthly Payments?

The program is aimed at St. Louis residents who find themselves in financial need. Money will be sent to roughly 540 households in the city with parents or guardians of children attending city public schools, including charter schools. Eligibility is limited to those making 170% of the federal poverty line or less — about $42,000 for a family of three.

The goal of this initiative is to provide financial relief to those who need it most and, in doing so, to assess the effectiveness of direct cash transfers as a means of addressing poverty. By offering these monthly payments without traditional means testing, the program seeks to understand how a more inclusive approach to social support can positively impact the lives of St. Louis residents.

A website was launched to learn more about eligibility, and applications will be open from October 23rd to November 1st. Eligible applicants can expect payments via debit card starting in December.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing — How Does Yours Compare?

Money

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing -- How Does Yours Compare?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

Money

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 — Here’s Why

Money

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 -- Here's Why

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

Money

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here’s How I Spend My Money

Money

I'm Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here's How I Spend My Money

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

Wealth

'Pawn Stars' Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

17% of Americans Don’t Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

Money

17% of Americans Don't Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge — Here’s What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

Money

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge -- Here's What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

Money

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

Money

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

Money

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Money

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: ‘The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings’

Money

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: 'The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings'

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!