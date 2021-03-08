These States Are Following Texas’ Lead, Loosening COVID Restrictions

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Last week, the governor of Texas lifted restrictions that had been put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Individual businesses may still require that customers wear masks, but restrictions on travel and on occupancy have been removed.

See: COVID-19 Has Totally Undone Decades of Progress for Women Workers

Find: Texas and Mississippi Lift COVID-19 Restrictions and Mask Mandates, Fully Reopen by Mid-March

While the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 has come down from highs in December and January and the vaccines are being rolled out, the number of cases is still high and new variants are emerging. Nevertheless, other states have followed Texas’s lead and announced loosening policies.

In recent days Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Michigan and South Carolina have all lifted at least some of their coronavirus restrictions. The New York Times reports that Ohio and Alabama are among the states that choose to remain cautious.

Make Your Money Work for You

See: California To Reopen Some Entertainment Venues to California Residents

Find: Here’s How Americans Really Spent Their First Two Stimulus Checks

In Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reports that restrictions there will begin lifting on March 19. Restaurants, retail stores and houses of worship will be allowed to operate at full capacity and the state’s travel ban will be cancelled. Masks will be required, and sports venues will still face limits on numbers of attendees. In Maine, the revised rules will allow travelers from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The restriction was put in place because of high case counts in those states, but it damaged Maine’s tourism industry.

We’re reaching the anniversary of the first shutdowns, and people are anxious to see their friends and families. The virus is still around, though. Let’s hope this doesn’t lead to yet another round of shutdowns.

More From GOBankingRates