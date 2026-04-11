I Asked ChatGPT Which Deductions Seniors Most Commonly Miss at Tax Time

LaylaBird / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

As per the IRS, seniors (those ages 65 and up) who are either U.S. citizens or permanent residents must file a tax return if their gross income was at least $17,550 (single filers) or $26,625 (heads of household). Seniors married and filing jointly need to file if their gross earnings totaled at least $33,100 (one spouse is under 65) or $34,700 (both spouses are at least 65).

Even if you earned less than these amounts, filing could still get you a refund. You might even qualify for some tax breaks. GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT which tax deductions seniors most commonly miss to find out how much more money they could be saving — here’s what it said.

The Biggest Overlooked Tax Deduction for Seniors

According to the artificial intelligence (AI) tool, there’s one major deduction seniors tend to miss — the new and enhanced deduction. This deduction is available for the 2025 through 2028 tax years.

For the 2026 tax filing season, those who are 65 (or older) by the end of the tax year may claim up to an additional $6,000 (single filers) or $12,000 (joint filers), according to the IRS. These taxpayers can itemize or take the standard deduction and still qualify.

ChatGPT noted that some seniors miss this deduction because they’re using outdated tax software. Others miss it because they don’t file taxes. This might be because they don’t think they need to or because their income falls below the threshold minimum. But that extra $6,000 could be huge.

Note that taxpayers also qualify for the standard deduction, which lowers taxable income by a specific amount. In 2026, the IRS‘ standard deduction for taxpayers under 65 is:

$32,200 for married couples filing jointly

$16,100 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately

$24,150 for heads of household

For the 2025 tax year, those ages 65 and up receive an additional standard deduction, per the IRS. This deduction ranges from $1,600 to $2,000 (depending on filing status and blindness).

Other Deductions Seniors Often Miss

ChatGPT provided a few other commonly missed tax breaks for seniors. Using the latest numbers from the IRS, these include:

Credit for the elderly or disabled (refundable): This is for those who are at least 65 or are retired on permanent and total disability. They must also receive taxable disability income for the relevant tax year. Income limits apply, but the credit ranges from $3,750 to $7,500, per the IRS.

This is for those who are at least 65 or are retired on permanent and total disability. They must also receive taxable disability income for the relevant tax year. Income limits apply, but the credit ranges from $3,750 to $7,500, per the IRS. Earned income tax credit (refundable) : This is available to taxpayers, regardless of age. Eligibility and the credit amount depend on income. The credit ranges from $649 (no qualifying children) to $8,046 (three or more qualifying children), according to the IRS.

: This is available to taxpayers, regardless of age. Eligibility and the credit amount depend on income. The credit ranges from $649 (no qualifying children) to $8,046 (three or more qualifying children), according to the IRS. Charitable contributions deduction: Qualified contributions are deductible up to 100% of the taxpayer’s AGI (if they itemize), per the IRS. Other charitable contributions are limited to around 60%.

The AI tool also noted that certain medical and dental expenses can be tax deductible for those who itemize.

“Seniors often miss deductions tied to medical expenses,” said Camishe Golden, enrolled agent (EA) with Wiggam Law and former IRS revenue officer. “Medicare premiums, supplemental insurance, prescription costs, hearing aids and transportation to medical appointments can all count if total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.”

These expenses must be unreimbursed to qualify. Long-term care insurance premiums for the senior, their spouse or any dependents may also be deductible. According to the IRS, medically-necessary home improvements, like a ramp, could also be deductible.