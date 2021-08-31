These States Still Ban Evictions, Even After National Ban Is Struck Down

When the Supreme Court decided to overturn the national ban on evictions last week, it left millions of struggling renters wondering whether they might have to vacate their homes when the next rent is due. But not everyone will be impacted by the court’s decision — at least not yet.

Residents of at least four states and Washington, D.C. don’t have to worry about being evicted for being behind on their rent because they live where eviction bans are still in place, CNBC reported on Monday.

Illinois will still ban evictions until Sept. 19, while California will ban them through Sept. 30. New Jersey and D.C. have bans in place until January 2022 for renters who qualify. New Mexico also has an eviction ban in place with no expiration date yet announced.

Renters in most other states can’t breathe quite as easily now that the Supreme Court has ruled against the Biden administration’s latest moratorium on evictions. That moratorium was put in place to provide relief to Americans hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The New York Times reported, the Supreme Court decision comes at the same time the administration is struggling to send federal dollars to renters who are behind in their rent. Only about $5.1 billion of the $46.5 billion in federal rental assistance aid had been disbursed by the end of July.

As of last week, more than 11 million Americans were behind on their rent, CNBC noted, citing a recent analysis by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. But even those who don’t live in states that still ban evictions have other options available. The key is to apply for federal rental assistance. If you are approved, you could get up to 18 months of rent covered, and even applying can help prevent you from being evicted.

Residents of Washington state, Oregon, Minnesota, New York and Nevada are entitled to protection from eviction if they have applied for federal rental relief but haven’t received their funds yet. In Minnesota, renters with a pending application for federal rental assistance can’t be evicted until June 2022.

