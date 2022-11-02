Social Security Updates, Best Holiday Shopping Apps & Top Financial News for Nov. 2, 2022

It’s National Stress Awareness Day, so if you are feeling particularly anxious or agitated today, take a breather and catch up on the top financial stories below. Then, go take a walk or just relax. You got this.

The Big Lead: Social Security Updates To Know for November 2022

The Social Security Administration recently posted a November 2022 update on its website, with much of the focus on the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment that will boost Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments in 2023. Read the full story here

Stimulus Spotlight: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief

A recent poll indicated that almost two-thirds of Americans are in favor of the federal government providing additional stimulus checks to help them combat inflation. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 2 in 5 Workers Are Experiencing Burnout — This Could Be Key to Relief

Burnout is on the rise in the U.S., mostly among female and younger workers, a new report finds. However, flexibility seems key to improving production, connection and company culture, the report suggests, in turn alleviating stress and anxiety for employees. Read the full story here

Bonus: These Holiday Apps Can Help You Save Money

With the holidays coming and inflation still running rampant, people are pulling out all stops to save money this holiday season. Sometimes this comes from using the right technology to find the lowest prices. Read the full story here

