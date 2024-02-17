Advertiser Disclosure
4 Ways To Protect Your Money in the Most Popular Digital Spaces

By Adam Palasciano
In the age of online banking, it’s more important than ever before to keep your information safe. In fact, incidents involving financial crimes and money fraud are on the rise. As the world continues to migrate towards online banking and cloud based data storage, you’ll want to take extra precautions to protect your financial info across all of your digital accounts.

Here are four tips and tricks to ensure that your money is safe online, according to Trustworthy and Synchrony:

1. Be Cautious of Public Wi-Fi

When you connect to public wifi networks, they’re typically not secure and not private. Be sure to turn on a secure virtual private network (VPN) when accessing any sort of public wifi network. This way, you’ll have extra piece of mind that your personal information is safe and that your finances are not at risk when browsing via a public network.

2. Enable 2-Step Verification

Enabling 2-step verification provides an extra layer of security on your accounts whenever you log in. Whether through a multi-factor authentication app or receiving a one time verification code via text, this extra security step adds a second line of defense to protect your financial information.

3. Don’t Save Credit Card Information

Some websites prompt you to auto save your credit card information to your account or web browser when you’re making an online purchase. While it might be more convenient to quickly save your card information so that you don’t have to input it for future transactions, this could make your money and your financial information vulnerable and more likely to be stolen. Consider not saving your card information on a website or browser and instead inputting it again for each purchase.

4. Create an Unhackable Password 

It’s easy to set a password like “password123” or even use your birthday or first and last name. While you’re unlikely to forget simple passwords like these, they’re easily guessable by anyone who might be trying to commit financial fraud against you. Ensure that all of your passwords contain many characters including uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Additionally, be sure to change your passwords regularly.

