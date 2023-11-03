Get a Walmart+ Membership 50% Off Through Nov. 8 — How to Sign Up Now for Early Black Friday Deals

Have you been considering a Walmart+ membership? Now is the time if you want to save 50% off a one-year annual membership!

Walmart is offering a Walmart+ membership for 50% off from now through Nov. 8 at 2:59 p.m. ET. This means new members will pay $49 instead of $98. This offer can only be redeemed online, and it’s also unavailable to current subscribers.

A Walmart+ subscription comes with free grocery deliveries from your local store, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon on fuel at select gas stations, free auto care, access to video streaming with Paramount+ and more.

You can also unlock early access to Black Friday Deals to get a jump start on your holiday shopping! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday events three hours earlier than the scheduled start times for each event.

Walmart+ Black Friday Deals Early Access

Here are upcoming Black Friday Deals events, according to a Walmart statement:

Event 1: Deals start online on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores on Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ early access is Nov. 8, 12 p.m. ET-3 p.m. ET.

Deals start online on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores on Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ early access is Nov. 8, 12 p.m. ET-3 p.m. ET. Event 2: Deals start online on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores on Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ early access is Nov. 22, 12 p.m. ET-3 p.m. ET.

Deals start online on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores on Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ early access is Nov. 22, 12 p.m. ET-3 p.m. ET. Cyber Monday: Starting Nov. 26, Walmart+ members will have three hours of early access to all deals.

“Exclusive first access to the most coveted holiday deals coupled with free shipping, gives Walmart+ members a shopping superpower for the most highly-anticipated event of the year,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.

“The fact that customers can now unlock this benefit — not to mention everything else that comes with membership — for only $49 right now, makes Walmart+ the gift you’ll be grateful for well beyond the holiday season,” she added.

To redeem the offer, you’ll need an account on Walmart.com. After you create an account or log into an existing account, add a payment method or use an existing payment method to claim the offer. After a year, the plan will auto-renew for $98 per year, but you can cancel via your account before the renewal date to avoid charges.

