Retired but Want To Work? Try These 8 Unconventional Part-Time Jobs for Seniors

As a retiree, you might seek some part-time work to increase your financial stability and enjoy a more comfortable retirement. Along with making some extra cash, working provides opportunities to stay active, help others in your community and try out new roles that might have always interested you.

For the best experience, it’s worth looking beyond the traditional post-retirement jobs that might not be flexible, interesting or enjoyable enough to fit your lifestyle. Here are eight unconventional part-time job options for seniors along with their potential hourly pay.

1. Substitute Teacher

If you’re passionate about education, becoming a short-term substitute teacher offers the flexibility to work when you’re available. Like full-time teachers, you’d supervise, manage and teach students as well as possibly make lesson plans and reports. Depending on your state, you may need to meet education requirements or get a certification or license. Based on 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics salary data, the average hourly pay is $20.52.

2. Blogger

Ideal if you have strong writing skills, a blogger job would allow you to make posts sharing your knowledge and experience about various topics. This is a very flexible role where you could either get paid to write for someone else’s blog or make your own monetized one. While the average hourly writer pay is $44.02, blogging rates can widely vary, especially if you freelance.

3. Photographer

You might consider a part-time photographer job if you have a knack for taking aesthetic photos and using photo-editing software. It’s very common to be self-employed and either have your own studio or travel to clients to take pictures. With a professional-level camera and some basic lighting equipment, you could offer general portrait photography services or specialize in an area such as real estate. This creative role pays $24.14 per hour on average.

4. Tour Guide

Whether you’d like to stay in your town or travel, a tour guide job offers opportunities to help visitors explore and learn about an area or specific attractions. You could do walking tours or work on a tour bus. While you probably won’t need any special education, being passionate about and familiar with the location is important for a good customer experience. You can expect to make $18.17 hourly on average.

5. Gardener

You might like a part-time gardener job if you enjoy taking care of plants and getting some exercise outdoors. You could work for a landscaping company or a local business needing gardening help, or you might go the self-employed route and offer gardening services to individuals. While formal education isn’t necessary, it’s important to know how to work with equipment and chemicals safely, and some states require landscapers to have a contractor’s license. The average hourly pay is $17.92.

6. Artist

Whether you enjoy painting, sculpting, making jewelry or knitting, you could turn your talent and hobby into paid work as an artist. This is a very flexible option for working from home and selling your products online or at local events. You’d also get the advantage of doing fun, creative and maybe even relaxing work. Fine artists make $33.59 per hour on average, and craft artists earn $23.65, although you’ll likely price items individually, accounting for your time and materials.

7. Library Assistant

If you’re an avid reader who already enjoys spending time at the library, consider applying to become a library assistant. Typical tasks include sorting books, helping patrons find and check out books, assisting with special programs and answering phones. This retiree job is suitable even if you have no experience since the library should train you. It pays $16.34 per hour on average.

8. Babysitter

Babysitting for local families is ideal for making money while spending time with kids. You’d provide basic care, assist with activities and handle light housekeeping tasks. There’s flexibility to take on shifts ranging from just a few hours to an entire workday. Prior child care experience and CPR certification are recommended. Babysitting could get you $14.22 per hour on average.

