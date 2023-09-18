Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford — 5 Costs To Cut First

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Serious worried senior couple calculating bills to pay or checking domestic finances stressed of debt, retired elderly old family reading documents concerned about loan bankruptcy money problems.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spending more money than you can afford is never a good idea, no matter your age. But it’s especially risky for retirees because many live on fixed incomes and can no longer depend on pay raises or work bonuses to bail them out of financial trouble. Despite these risks, a lot of retirees still spend more than they should, according to a survey from Annuity.org.

The survey, conducted last year, found that 27% of retirees say their spending amounts are higher than what they can afford. The biggest monthly expenditure for retirees is housing, followed by food.

Sticking to a budget is a particular challenge for seniors with limited income in retirement — especially given high inflation rates in recent years. Those who depend heavily on Social Security retirement benefits often find themselves struggling just to afford the essentials.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

You should be able to get by with less money in retirement vs. earlier in life, but the exact amount depends on factors such as location, lifestyle and healthcare needs. According to research from Fidelity, once you have retired you can expect to spend between 55% and 80% of the yearly income you earned while working

If you find yourself spending more than you can afford in retirement, your first order of business is to figure which costs to cut first. Here’s a look at five of them.

Dining Out

Dining out might be one of life’s pleasures, but it can drain your money in a hurry. Restaurant meals are essentially a luxury and should be among the first items to go when you need to trim your budget. Even if you hate cooking (and cleaning up after), you can still get prepared meals at local grocery stores that cost a lot less than dining out.

Unnecessary Medical Costs

Nobody would suggest sacrificing needed medical care in retirement just to cut costs, but you might already be paying more for medical care than you need to. Experian recommends reviewing your Medicare plan options to help lower costs. If you need help, free health insurance counseling is available through the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs).

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Travel

As with dining out, traveling is a fun and rewarding way to spend your time — but it’s not something you should do if it puts you underwater financially. Rather than taking overnight trips that require a hotel stay, think of day trips close to home that let you explore new places without spending a lot of money. You can also take a staycation at home and explore new things in your own community. If the travel bug does hit, you can save money on lodging and air fare by traveling off-season or during the week instead of the weekend.

A Second Car

Maybe you needed a second car when you and your spouse were juggling careers and commutes, but most retired couples can get by with a single car. Eliminating a second car payment — along with the taxes, fees, fuel and maintenance that go along with it — can put a lot more money in your pocket.

Interest on Debt

If you carry a significant amount of high-interest debt in the form of credit card balances and loans, now is the time to pay it off. As Experian noted, high-interest debt is “always a burden” on your budget because the longer it sticks around, the more you pay in interest. This is especially burdensome on a fixed retirement budget.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

Money

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Biden’s Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

Money

How Biden's Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Biggest Money Regret That Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials Share

Money

The Biggest Money Regret That Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials Share

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement — Do Experts Think They Should Be?

Money

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement -- Do Experts Think They Should Be?

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

Money

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Overpayments Causing Major Problems — How It’s Affecting Recipients as Funds Are Requested Back

Money

Social Security Overpayments Causing Major Problems -- How It's Affecting Recipients as Funds Are Requested Back

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Mexican Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

Money

10 Best Mexican Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement — Are They Being Realistic?

Money

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement -- Are They Being Realistic?

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Social Security Money Lessons Gen Z and Millennials Should Learn Before Retirement

Money

6 Best Social Security Money Lessons Gen Z and Millennials Should Learn Before Retirement

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

Money

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities That Are Running Out of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Money

10 US Cities That Are Running Out of Jobs and Cheap Housing

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Spend the Most Money On

Money

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Spend the Most Money On

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says America’s Economy Is About To Get a Reality Check, Here’s Why

Money

Jaspreet Singh Says America's Economy Is About To Get a Reality Check, Here's Why

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways the Future of Retirement Looks Different for Millennials Than Boomers

Money

6 Ways the Future of Retirement Looks Different for Millennials Than Boomers

September 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: The Worst Mistake Millennials Make With Their Money

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki: The Worst Mistake Millennials Make With Their Money

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!