12 Worst Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Arizona has long been known as one of the country’s most popular retirement destinations because of its warm, dry climate and wide-open spaces. It was a pioneer in senior-only communities, having developed the first ones in the 1950s in the towns of Youngtown and Sun City.

Although Arizona still ranks as a top retirement spot for many seniors, some of its areas are less-than-ideal if you and your spouse have to get by on one Social Security check. The average retirement check as of July 2023 was $1,790.56 a month, according to the Social Security Administration — which is barely enough to cover rent or mortgage payments in many Arizona communities.

An analysis of the latest Census Bureau data by Business Insider found that the median monthly cost of homeownership in the U.S. is $1,672 a month. In Arizona, the median home payment is $1,544 a month. That doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room if you are trying to get by on the average Social Security payment.

Rating the “worst” places in Arizona for retired couples with limited funds is mostly a matter of weeding through cities and towns with higher-than-normal costs of living. It doesn’t mean they aren’t good places to live — they’re just not affordable for retirees on a tight budget.

Here’s a look at 12 places in Arizona you might want to avoid if you are a couple living on one Social Security check.