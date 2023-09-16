12 Worst Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Trying to skate by on a single Social Security check is a challenge no matter where you live. The average retirement check as of July 2023 was $1,790.56 a month, according to the Social Security Administration. That won’t even cover the average rent in the United States, which was $2,038 a month in July, according to Rent.com.

Among the states, Georgia tends to have lower-than-average rents, but only by a little. In terms of affordability and cost of living, the Peach State ranks around the middle of the pack, US News reported. But if you live in the Atlanta metro area, you can expect much higher costs of living. That’s also the case in popular tourist destinations like Savannah and Tybee Island.

A list of the “worst” places to live in Georgia on a single Social Security check doesn’t mean they are bad places to live — most are great places to live. But when you have limited funds, they won’t last long in certain parts of the state. The following are the 12 places in Georgia you want to avoid if you must live on only a Social Security check.