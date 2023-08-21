Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

shapecharge / Getty Images

Social Security could see a substantial benefit reduction in 2033 when trust fund reserves are estimated to run dry. Where you live could make a big difference in how far you can stretch your Social Security check.

A new Social Security reform bill, HR-4583, was introduced to the House of Representatives and includes big Social Security changes, reported The Motley Fool. The Republican Study Committee also released its plan, in June, to cut fiscal spending. One attached suggestion was to raise the full retirement age from 67 to 69, according to the National Association of Plan Advisors.

For many retirees, Social Security is their largest source of income. Research from the Social Security Administration found that for 4 in 10 retirees in 2015, benefits provided at least 50% of their income. For a further 1 in 7, it provided at least 90% of their income. So if you live or plan to live in an expensive state, you’ll need much more to cover basic living expenses.

GOBankingRates analyzed data on rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living (a higher score indicates a higher cost of living) from a variety of sources to find the 10 states where a Social Security check may not be enough to live on.

Are You Retirement Ready?

1. Hawaii

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,772

$1,772 Cost-of-living index: 184.0

2. California

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,626

$1,626 Cost-of-living index: 137.6

3. New York

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,614

$1,614 Cost-of-living index: 134.5

4. Massachusetts

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,395

$1,395 Cost-of-living index: 149.7

5. Maryland

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,401

$1,401 Cost-of-living index: 124.0

6. New Jersey

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,498

$1,498 Cost-of-living index: 112.4

7. New Hampshire

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,312

$1,312 Cost-of-living index: 116.1

8. Connecticut

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,278

$1,278 Cost-of-living index: 116.8

9. Washington

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,300

$1,300 Cost-of-living index: 114.2

10. Florida

2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,411

$1,411 Cost-of-living index: 102.8

More From GOBankingRates