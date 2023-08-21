Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Laptop, finance and investment with a senior couple planning their retirement together in their home living room.
shapecharge / Getty Images

Social Security could see a substantial benefit reduction in 2033 when trust fund reserves are estimated to run dry. Where you live could make a big difference in how far you can stretch your Social Security check.

A new Social Security reform bill, HR-4583, was introduced to the House of Representatives and includes big Social Security changes, reported The Motley Fool. The Republican Study Committee also released its plan, in June, to cut fiscal spending. One attached suggestion was to raise the full retirement age from 67 to 69, according to the National Association of Plan Advisors.

For many retirees, Social Security is their largest source of income. Research from the Social Security Administration found that for 4 in 10 retirees in 2015, benefits provided at least 50% of their income. For a further 1 in 7, it provided at least 90% of their income. So if you live or plan to live in an expensive state, you’ll need much more to cover basic living expenses.

GOBankingRates analyzed data on rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living (a higher score indicates a higher cost of living) from a variety of sources to find the 10 states where a Social Security check may not be enough to live on.

Are You Retirement Ready?

1. Hawaii

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,772
  • Cost-of-living index: 184.0

2. California

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,626
  • Cost-of-living index: 137.6

3. New York

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,614
  • Cost-of-living index: 134.5

4. Massachusetts

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,395
  • Cost-of-living index: 149.7

5. Maryland

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,401
  • Cost-of-living index: 124.0

6. New Jersey

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,498
  • Cost-of-living index: 112.4

7. New Hampshire

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,312
  • Cost-of-living index: 116.1

8. Connecticut

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,278
  • Cost-of-living index: 116.8

9. Washington

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,300
  • Cost-of-living index: 114.2

10. Florida

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,411
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.8

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table — What’s Being Proposed Now?

Social Security

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table -- What's Being Proposed Now?

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process -- 12 New Allowances Considered

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Need Social Security? Here’s Why You Should Claim Early Then

Social Security

Don't Need Social Security? Here's Why You Should Claim Early Then

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Investments Retirees Should Make To Offset a Potential Loss in Benefits

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Investments Retirees Should Make To Offset a Potential Loss in Benefits

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

August 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 6 Ways for Retirees To Save Money on Food, Clothes and Other Necessities

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 6 Ways for Retirees To Save Money on Food, Clothes and Other Necessities

August 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

Social Security

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

August 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

August 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

August 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

August 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

Social Security

11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Will I Get Less Money Each Month If I Move to Another State?

Social Security

Social Security: Will I Get Less Money Each Month If I Move to Another State?

August 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!