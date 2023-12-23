10 Bills All Retirees Should Have on Autopay

perinjo / iStock/Getty Images

During the golden years of retirement, managing finances should be as stress-free as possible. One way to achieve this is by setting up autopay for regular bills.

Autopay, or automatic payments, ensures that your bills are paid on time, every time, without the need to remember due dates or write checks. This approach is not only convenient but also beneficial for maintaining a good credit score. Here are some essential bills retirees should consider putting on autopay.

1. Utility Bills

These include electricity, gas, water, and trash services. Since these are regular monthly expenses, having them on autopay ensures that you never miss a payment. This is particularly important because utilities are essential for a comfortable living and late payments can lead to unnecessary disruptions or penalties.

2. Healthcare Premiums

For retirees, healthcare costs can be a significant part of the budget. Whether it’s Medicare premiums, supplemental insurance, or prescription drug plans, having these payments automated ensures continuous coverage and peace of mind. Remember, a lapse in healthcare payments can be costly and stressful.

3. Housing Costs

Whether it’s a mortgage or rent, keeping a roof over your head is paramount. Having these payments on autopay prevents the risk of late fees or, in worst-case scenarios, eviction or foreclosure. This is especially important for retirees who might have fixed or limited income sources.

4. Credit Card Bills

To maintain a good credit score and avoid late fees, automate your credit card payments. You can choose to pay the minimum, a set amount, or the full balance each month. This is vital for retirees who may use credit cards for everyday purchases or unexpected expenses.

5. Insurance Premiums

This includes home, auto, and life insurance. Timely payments ensure that your policies remain active, offering protection against unforeseen events. Autopay on insurance premiums also often comes with the added benefit of discounts from providers.

6. Subscription Services

Whether it’s for entertainment (like Netflix or Hulu), magazines, or club memberships, subscriptions are easy to forget. Autopay ensures uninterrupted service and eliminates the hassle of manual renewals.

7. Charitable Donations

If you regularly support charities, setting up automatic donations can be a great way to ensure your continued support without the need to remember to send checks.

8. Property Taxes and HOA Fees

For those who own their homes, property taxes and homeowners’ association fees can be substantial annual or semi-annual expenses. Some jurisdictions and HOAs allow these to be paid automatically, which can prevent hefty penalties associated with late payments.

9. Internet and Cable

Staying connected is vital, especially for retirees who may rely on the internet for communication with family and friends. Having these bills on autopay avoids service interruptions.

10. Mobile Phone Bills

In today’s digital age, a mobile phone is a necessity. Autopay ensures your phone service is uninterrupted, which is important for both convenience and emergencies.

The Bottom Line

Autopay is a valuable tool for retirees looking to simplify their financial management. It reduces the risk of missed payments, late fees, and the stress associated with keeping track of various bills. However, it’s important to regularly review autopay settings and account balances to ensure that payments are correct, and funds are available. By automating the right bills, retirees can enjoy a more relaxed and financially secure retirement.

