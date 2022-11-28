How To Cancel Subscriptions You Forgot You Even Had (And Probably No Longer Need)

One of the easiest things to do is subscribe to a service, and one of the hardest is to cancel the subscription long after it has outlived its usefulness. In some cases, you have to jump through a maze of hoops to cancel. In others, you might have simply forgotten you subscribed in the first place.

A survey of 1,000 consumers conducted earlier this year by C+R Research found that more than four in 10 (42%) of respondents said they’ve stopped using a subscription service but forgot they were still paying for it. That’s partly because nearly three-quarters (72%) set all their monthly subscription payments to autopay. Another 22% said they “feel overwhelmed” with the number of subscription services they have.

What’s more, many consumers don’t even know how much they are paying for subscriptions. According to the C+R survey, the average monthly spend for subscriptions was $219 — more than 2.5 times higher than the average estimate of $86 provided by respondents. Nearly one-third (30%) underestimated their monthly subscriptions costs by $100 to $199, with many of the rest underestimating it by $25 to $99 — or $200 or more.

There’s no reason people should pay for subscriptions they don’t use or need. As C+R noted, the rise in subscription services — particularly streaming services — has led several companies and banks to offer subscription tracking programs. These apps and services give you a snapshot of how many subscriptions you pay for and how much you’re being charged per month.

Using these tools could go a long way toward helping you cancel subscriptions and save money. A report on the Credit Absolute website listed the following apps and tools that can help you track and cancel subscriptions:

Rocket Money identifies your subscriptions to help you stop paying for those you no longer need.

identifies your subscriptions to help you stop paying for those you no longer need. Truebill is an app that tracks all subscriptions, from Netflix to club memberships, and also provides an analysis of percentage changes in the amounts charged for each item.

is an app that tracks all subscriptions, from Netflix to club memberships, and also provides an analysis of percentage changes in the amounts charged for each item. Trim is an online tool that lets you cancel subscriptions via text.

is an online tool that lets you cancel subscriptions via text. Empower is an app that shows you the amounts spent on each service and account balances, making it easy to cancel or renegotiate subscriptions.

If you have subscribed to a bunch of apps through the Google Play store or iOS App Store, it’s fairly simple to find and cancel these subscriptions on Android and Apple devices.

On Android, you tap on the Play Store icon and then tap Menu. You’ll go to a screen that lets you choose the accounts and then subscriptions. From here you can cancel any service you no longer need.

On Apple devices, you will open Settings and choose your name to reach the iTunes & App Store. Tap your Apple ID link, followed by View Apple ID and then Subscriptions. On the next screen you can find subscriptions and cancel those you no longer need.

Another step you can take is to search through your emails for subscriptions. In many cases you can cancel the subscriptions by emailing the service providers.

