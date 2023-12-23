Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

10 Stupid Simple Money Tricks To Get Out of Debt Suggested by ChatGPT

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Young woman using mobile phone while her female roommate working on laptop.
SrdjanPav / iStock/Getty Images

During a time when debt has become a part of many people’s lives, finding simple strategies to escape this burden is important. Fortunately, you can find solutions when you use ChatGPT. Here are 10 simple yet effective tricks to help you eliminate debt.

1. Track And Budget Expenses

The first step in managing debt is understanding where your money goes. Use a budgeting app or a spreadsheet to track every penny you earn and spend. This awareness allows you to cut back on unnecessary expenses and redirect funds toward debt repayment.

2. The Debt Snowball Method

Popularized by financial experts like Dave Ramsey, this method involves paying off your smallest debts first while making minimum payments on larger debts. Once a small debt is paid off, you tackle the next smallest. This method creates a psychological boost as you see debts disappearing.

3. The Debt Avalanche Method

Contrary to the snowball method, the avalanche approach targets debts with the highest interest rates first. Although it might take longer to see the first debt disappear, this method saves you more in interest over time.

4. Negotiate Lower Interest Rates

If you have a decent credit history, contact your creditors to negotiate lower interest rates on your debts. A lower interest rate means more of your payment goes toward the principal balance rather than interest, speeding up the debt repayment process.

Investing for Everyone

5. Automatic Payments

Set up automatic payments for your debts. This ensures you never miss a payment and helps avoid late fees and additional interest charges. It also helps with budgeting, as you know exactly how much will be deducted and when.

6. Increase Your Income

Look for ways to boost your income, such as taking on a part-time job, freelancing, or selling items you don’t need. Any extra income can be directly applied to your debt, accelerating your payoff plan.

7. Use Windfalls Wisely

Apply any unexpected cash inflows, like tax refunds, bonuses, or gifts, directly to your debt. While it’s tempting to use this money for other purposes, applying it to your debt can significantly reduce your repayment timeline.

8. Cut Expenses

Analyze your spending habits and identify areas where you can cut back. Simple changes, such as cooking at home instead of eating out, canceling unused subscriptions, or shopping second-hand, can free up substantial funds for debt repayment.

9. Debt Consolidation

If you have multiple debts, consider a debt consolidation loan. This approach can simplify your payments and potentially lower your interest rate. However, be careful not to see this as an opportunity to accumulate more debt.

10. Build an Emergency Fund

While this may seem counterintuitive when trying to pay off debt, having a small emergency fund prevents you from falling deeper into debt in case of unexpected expenses. Start small, aiming for $500-1,000, and build it up over time.

Investing for Everyone

The Takeaway

These tips, while simple, require discipline and commitment. Managing debt isn’t just about paying off what you owe; it’s about changing your financial habits and attitudes. By incorporating these strategies into your daily life, you can create a strong foundation for financial health and freedom from debt.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh: Americans Are Spending Like There’s No Tomorrow

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Americans Are Spending Like There's No Tomorrow

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

Wealth

Grant Cardone: Here's How To Become Rich If You're Earning an Average Salary

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Ways To Break Free from the Poverty Level and Begin Building Wealth

Wealth

11 Ways To Break Free from the Poverty Level and Begin Building Wealth

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT’s Financial Planning Advice For Your 20s

Money

ChatGPT's Financial Planning Advice For Your 20s

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Winning Moves You Can Make With Your Money

Money

Suze Orman: 5 Winning Moves You Can Make With Your Money

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Money Mistakes Your Boomer Parents Are Making

Money

7 Money Mistakes Your Boomer Parents Are Making

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Can Take You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Money

7 Frugal Habits That Can Take You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Middle Class

Money

7 Key Signs You've Made It to the Middle Class

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Do You Need To Be ‘Worry-Free’? One Generation Says $3 Million

Money

How Much Money Do You Need To Be 'Worry-Free'? One Generation Says $3 Million

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Pennies from the 1900s Worth a Lot of Money

Money

6 Pennies from the 1900s Worth a Lot of Money

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 11 Things Poor People Will Waste Money On in 2024

Wealth

Warren Buffett: 11 Things Poor People Will Waste Money On in 2024

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You Haven’t Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You Haven't Made It to the Upper Middle Class

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in 2023?

Money

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in 2023?

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Signs You Should Start That Business

Money

15 Signs You Should Start That Business

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Money

Here's the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!