Things We’ll Keep Doing Even After COVID Is Over

For most of us, nothing in our lifetimes has so drastically altered the way we collectively live than the COVID-19 pandemic. From the way we work and learn to how we eat, travel and socialize, virtually no aspect of life has been unaffected.

While many of these changes have been difficult and stressful, especially for those who have suffered the loss of a job or have been touched directly by a COVID-19 infection, the last year has also inspired a reconsideration of our true wants and needs.

As vaccines roll out and a future that is not ruled by COVID-19 becomes more tangible, a meal at a restaurant, going out to a show, kids returning to school and just hugging our loved ones will be welcome returns to normal life. But as we’ve settled into our adjusted routines, some of the new habits, practices and ways of doing things have had unintended positive effects — on our well-being, our pocketbooks, our relationships and our quality of life. Whether for financial reasons or convenience, here are 11 things that are here to stay long after we’ve put our masks away.