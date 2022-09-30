5 Reasons to Get A Prenuptial Agreement

Marriage is a critical decision in life, however, most individuals do not understand how marriage

affects their future income, assets and liabilities.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

When a couple marries, the law governs the division of assets and liabilities in the event of divorce or death. Many individuals enter into a marriage with assets such as a business, brokerage account or retirement account. A common misconception is that premarital assets are protected if they remain titled in their name. However, that is not always the case.

A premarital agreement allows the couple to determine the distribution of assets and liabilities upon death or divorce.

In addition, a premarital agreement can be critical in resolving issues in the event the marriage ends in divorce or the death of a party.

However, the premarital agreement should be fair and have a mechanism for creating a marital estate. The concept of marriage is to form a partnership, and what is created together will be shared by both parties.

A premarital agreement that provides nothing for one of the spouses will cause negotiation difficulties and may result in the cancellation or postponement of the marriage. Therefore, a premarital agreement should be fair and prepared months before the wedding.

Here are five reasons to get a prenuptial agreement.