Grant Cardone: Here Are the Top 10 Ways Americans Waste Money

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Grant Cardone, author of “The 10X Rule,” recently listed a series of ways Americans waste their money every year. And according to him, the biggest expense is taxes.

“And if Americans used their money differently, taxes would go down,” Cardone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 13.

Here are the 10 ways Americans waste money, according to him:

  • Eating out: $80 billion a year.
  • Alcohol: $253 billion a year.
  • Entertainment: $158 billion a year.
  • Lottery: $100 billion a year.
  • Credit card fees: $120 billion a year.
  • Footwear: $135 billion a year.
  • College: $671 billion a year.
  • Wasted food: $400 billion a year.
  • Streaming: $450 billion a year.
  • Taxes: $2.33 trillion a year.

According to United States Now, Americans spend about $2,700 on eating out per year — with alcoholic beverages alone contributing almost $500 to that budget.

Americans spend over $37 billion annually solely on beer, according to Delphi Behavioral Health Group. As for entertainment, the average American spends $2,628 on it per year, according to Solitaire Bliss.

And per Search Logistics, Americans spent a whopping $105.26 billion on lottery tickets last year, making it the most popular form of gambling in the U.S.

As for credit card fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that Americans paid $120 billion per year in credit card interest and fees from 2028 to 2020.

In addition, Americans spend $750 a year on shoes, according to Billpin. And the average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public 4-year in-state institution is $26,027 per year — or $104,108 over 4 years, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Feeding America’s data indicates Americans waste more than $408 billion each year on food, with the average family of four throwing out $1,600 a year in produce.

In terms of streaming, on average, U.S. consumers pay $48 per month Variety reported, citing data from a Deloitte survey.

Finally, for taxes, the Treasury Department said that in fiscal year 2023, the federal government has collected $3.69 trillion in revenue. This includes “individual income taxes, payroll taxes, corporate income taxes, and excise taxes,” however.

