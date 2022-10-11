Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

How Much Money Can You Give to a Super PAC?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Serious senior accountant sitting on the living room and looking at the laptop stock photo
Vadym Pastukh / iStock.com

As with most election years in the United States, the 2022 midterm elections have been marked by a spirit of friendly competition between parties and positive messages from both sides of the political aisle — oh, just kidding. There’s been the usual sniping between candidates, along with the usual worries over the role money and political action committees play in the electoral process.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

With the midterms less than a month away, you might wonder how much money you can give to a PAC to support your favorite candidates or issues. You have several different types of PACs to choose from, including traditional PACs, leadership PACS, partnership PACs, hybrid PACs and super PACs.

All PACs fall under the general umbrella of political committees that are not political party committees, authorized candidate committees or separate segregated funds established by a corporation or labor organization, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Super PACS, formally known as “independent expenditure-only political committees,” can receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor unions and other PACs for the purpose of financing independent expenditures and other independent political activity.

Super PACs are not permitted to spend money on political parties or campaigns, according to the MasterClass website.

Building Wealth

Rules governing how much you can give to a super PAC are not that clearly defined, even by the FEC. The agency says all contributions to federal candidates from nonconnected committees are subject to limits. It doesn’t explicitly state how much money you can give to a super PAC, though it does say the limit for any type of PAC is $5,000 per year.

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation — Is It Worth It?
Find Out: Can You Write Off a Political Donation?

According to the FEC webpage devoted to contribution limits for 2021-22 federal elections, here are the dollar limits for contributions made by individuals to various committees:

  • Candidate committee: $2,900 per election
  • PAC (SSF and nonconnected): $5,000 per year
  • Party committee (state, district, local): $10,000 per year
  • Party committee (national): $36,500 per year
  • Additional national party committee accounts: $109,500 per account per year

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Building Wealth

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS