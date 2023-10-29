Humphrey Yang: 9 Key Signs You’re Doing Well Financially

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Are you wondering whether you’re on the right track financially, even if it doesn’t always feel like it? In a world where social media often showcases extravagant displays of wealth, it’s easy to get caught up in the comparison game. However, financial well-being isn’t just about outward signs of success; it’s about the basics and how you manage your money. Financial expert Humphrey Yang revealed some of the key signs you’re doing well financially.

1. You’re Quietly Building Wealth

One often overlooked sign of financial success is that you’re not trying to signal your wealth. In a world where status is often associated with flaunting material possessions, quietly building wealth can be a smarter approach. As Yang mentions during an episode on his financial show, when you start signaling your wealth, it becomes a zero-sum game with winners and losers. Instead, focus on the positive-sum game of building wealth steadily.

2. You Prioritize Freedom Over Status

Real financial well-being isn’t about showcasing luxury cars or lavish lifestyles on social media. It’s about having the freedom to make choices that align with your values. Rather than being tied down by debt to impress others, focus on achieving financial freedom. This means not only having money but also having the freedom to live life on your terms without being shackled to a job you dislike.

3. You Have an Emergency Fund

One key sign of financial stability is having an emergency fund. Ideally, you should aim for three to six months’ worth of expenses. However, even having at least $2,000 set aside in a high-yield savings account demonstrates that you’re ahead of most Americans. An emergency fund provides a safety net for unexpected expenses, allowing you to weather financial storms without going into debt.

4. You Meet Your Financial Goals

Financial success involves having clear financial goals and meeting them. This means having a budget or a system to track your expenses and savings. If you can consistently cover your spending while still saving money, you’re on the right track. The ability to manage your income, expenses, and savings effectively is an indicator of financial well-being.

5. You Live Below Your Means

Living below your means is a cornerstone of financial success. It means you’re not spending all your income, leaving room for savings and investments. This practice provides you with financial flexibility, allowing you to handle unexpected expenses and pursue opportunities as they arise.

6. You Manage Your Debt

Another sign of financial well-being is your ability to manage debt effectively. If you can make your debt payments without struggling, it’s a positive indicator. However, it’s important to minimize and eventually eliminate debt as part of your long-term financial plan.

7. You Don’t Find Managing Money Boring

Managing your finances may seem dull at times, but it’s a critical part of financial success. If you find it boring, consider incorporating small rewards to make it more enjoyable. Consistent financial management is the key to achieving your goals.

8. You Don’t Borrow to Make Ends Meet

If you’re never in a position where you have to borrow money from others to cover your basic expenses, it’s a sign of financial stability. Dependence on loans to make ends meet is a red flag that your finances may be off track.

9. Your Bills Don’t Surprise You

Being in control of your finances means that your bills and expenses don’t surprise you. You have a clear understanding of where your money is going, and there are no unexpected financial shocks.

The Bottom Line

The journey to financial well-being is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s about consistent growth and financial freedom. As you work toward financial success keep in mind that the path to wealth is unique for each person. Don’t compare yourself to others. Rather, focus on your own financial goals and the steps you’re taking to achieve them.

