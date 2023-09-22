Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Kevin O’Leary Says Money Destroys Families — 3 Tips To Prevent That From Happening

3 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
Innovation Boom: How Economic Headwinds Fuel Innovation and Creativity, The Great Minds Stage, Presented by Roundel, Advertising Week New York, The Market Line, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2022
AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

Even with good intentions, when it comes to love and money — keeping both separate is your safest bet. According to “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, “Money destroys families, sometimes, when there’s too much of it.”

In an interview with fellow entrepreneur Evan Carmichael, he told his YouTube audience he uses a specific tactic for whenever a family member asks to borrow money. “I say to them: ‘I don’t want to lend you any money. I’m going to give you money and I never want it returned. But I never want you to ask for it again.'”

If you’re struggling with setting healthy financial boundaries or find yourself routinely borrowing money from family, here are 3 tips to prevent money from coming between you and your loved ones. Most are largely predicated on furthering your own financial security.

1. Keep Your Emotions in Check

O’Leary recommended keeping your emotions separate. “If emotions are involved in a money decision, be very, very careful. No decision fueled by emotion ever led to long-term value,” he explained in an Instagram post.

Investing for Everyone

He noted that rational people can end up making horrible financial decisions when they can’t rein in their emotions. It can seem easier said than done when you’re anxious, sad, or angry and feel tempted to shop for unnecessary purchases. But controlling how you deal with stress will go a long way toward money management.

2. Create Your Own Financial Freedom

One of the best ways to avoid financial pitfalls is by putting your money to work for you. Appearing on Lewis Howes’ “The School of Greatness” podcast in 2021, O’Leary shared the value in gaining financial literacy from a young age. He believes both schools and parents should teach kids about saving and investing so they can begin planning for their future.

If investing feels too risky to start with, storing cash away in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) can help you earn more interest on your money than a traditional savings account would. While O’Leary recommended starting sooner, he indicated we’re all capable of changing our financial behavior at any age.

3. Invest in Your Future

The greatest way to find financial freedom isn’t through family — it’s through investing in yourself. This is one of the key lessons O’Leary tried to drive home: “Never feel selfish for investing in yourself. Never apologize to anyone for trying to create a better life for yourself,” he noted in another Instagram post. “The biggest reason I say to invest in your own future: no one else is going to do it for you. No one is coming to just hand you millions of dollars.”

Investing for Everyone

Whether you look into getting a college degree, advancing your career through a mentor, or trying out new experiences like taking trips abroad — the point is to always be open to learning new things and finding opportunities to invest in your development and personal growth.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Why Warren Buffett Pays Cash Most Times and How You Can Copy This Wealth-Building Habit

Wealth

Why Warren Buffett Pays Cash Most Times and How You Can Copy This Wealth-Building Habit

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Teach Your Kids About Money Before It’s Too Late — Here’s Where To Start

Money

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Teach Your Kids About Money Before It's Too Late -- Here's Where To Start

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Things You Must Do When You’re 10 Years from Retirement

Money

Retirement Savings: 5 Things You Must Do When You're 10 Years from Retirement

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make $1,000 a Week With Uber Eats

Money

How To Make $1,000 a Week With Uber Eats

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security, Food Stamps and Medicaid Cuts Likely in GOP-Proposed Budget Plan

Money

Social Security, Food Stamps and Medicaid Cuts Likely in GOP-Proposed Budget Plan

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 9 Costs To Consider When Creating Your Retirement Budget

Money

Retirement Savings: 9 Costs To Consider When Creating Your Retirement Budget

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

Money

I'm a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Is the First Year of Retirement Rule?

Money

Social Security: What Is the First Year of Retirement Rule?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 West Coast Cities That Are Perfect for Retired Couples on Social Security

Money

15 West Coast Cities That Are Perfect for Retired Couples on Social Security

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and 2 Other Tycoons Are Safeguarding Their Wealth for the Next Generation

Wealth

How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and 2 Other Tycoons Are Safeguarding Their Wealth for the Next Generation

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here’s His No. 1 Way To Get It

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here's His No. 1 Way To Get It

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet — Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

Money

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet -- Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

Money

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

Money

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!