Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 20: Achieving Financial Success: Money Girl’s Laura Adams Talks About the Power of Earning More and Taking Control

©Laura Adams

This Episode

Setting clear financial goals, creating a budget, and consistently living within your means are essential steps on the path to financial success and growth. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull talks to Laura Adams the award-winning author, speaker, and host of Money Girl podcast, about how to regain finances and overcome debt.

Adams gives tips on how to combine smart financial planning, discipline, and strategic steps to regain control of finances. She shares some micro money habits that can have a massive impact on your financial health.

Listen to the full episode to find out ways to regain control of your financial journey.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch it on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Investing for Everyone

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

More From GOBankingRates