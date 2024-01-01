Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Millennials and Gen Z Know They Need Life Insurance — So Why Aren’t More Buying It?

3 min Read
By Laura Bogart
"Document entitled life insurance, a pen and glasses on a desk.
leminuit / Getty Images

When we’re young, we’re likely more concerned with building our careers, finding our dream homes and even planning Instagram-worthy travel moments than we are with acquiring the right life insurance.

Indeed, the 2023 Insurance Barometer Study, conducted by insurance education organization Life Happens and the research organization LIMRA, showed that while 52% of all adults owned life insurance, Gen Z and millennials slightly lagged other generations. According to that same study, about 48% of millennials and 40% of Gen Z had life insurance. 

However, these groups are aware that they need life insurance, with 49% of Gen Z acknowledging the need to obtain or increase existing insurance, and 47% of millennials drawing the same conclusion. It begs the question:

Why isn’t this knowledge translating into purchasing power? 

For starters, many members of younger generations are still unaware of the actual logistics of life insurance, including the cost.

Per Life Happens, roughly 55% of adults in Gen Z and 38% of millennials believed that life insurance for a healthy 30-year-old would set them back at least $1,000 a year–instead of the much more affordable cost of about $200 a year. One could forgive that overestimation of the fees for life insurance, though, given a general climate of financial uncertainty causing anxiety about expenses. According to InsuranceNews.net, young people show more concern about their finances and overall job security, with fears amped up by social media.

To reach millennial and Gen Z customers, insurance companies must break through the digital echo chamber. Younger consumers are used to making social media their first stop for all sorts of questions, from what’s for dinner to how to invest. Two-thirds of people aged 18-42 turn to YouTube to learn about finances, followed closely by Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, as well as LinkedIn. Insurers looking to be the beneficiaries of these generations’ need for greater life insurance coverage would be wise to target them across multiple social media channels, simultaneously.

Investing for Everyone

That outreach should include insurance education. Many young adults, including roughly 42% of millennials, believe that the life insurance their employer provides will meet their needs — though evidence shows that it might not be enough coverage for a family. The study also shows that lack of knowledge about insurance choices, and which one is best for them, prevents a quarter of millennials and members of Gen Z from buying insurance.

With most young people preferring to shop digitally, ensuring that consumers can research, purchase and review their policies online also opens the doors to more millennials and members of Gen Z buying insurance. Consumers in general want assurance that their information will remain secure, and younger shoppers are no exception: 45% of Millennials and 42% of Gen Z have expressed concerns about privacy when purchasing life insurance.

Reaching this key demographic with accurate information about the value of life insurance requires some creativity, but the good news is that the message is likely to be well received. 

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Financial Planning

Related Content

10 Bills You Should Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly

Money

10 Bills You Should Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Turned My Home’s Extra Space Into $20K: Tips for This Passive Income Side Gig

Money

I Turned My Home's Extra Space Into $20K: Tips for This Passive Income Side Gig

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Do These 4 Things To Build Wealth

Money

Dave Ramsey: Do These 4 Things To Build Wealth

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things Poor People Waste Money on That Middle Class and Upper Class Do Not

Wealth

8 Things Poor People Waste Money on That Middle Class and Upper Class Do Not

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Money Resolutions for the Middle Class, According to Experts

Money

5 Best Money Resolutions for the Middle Class, According to Experts

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirees Confess 5 Things They Wish They Had Done With Their Money

Money

Retirees Confess 5 Things They Wish They Had Done With Their Money

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Money

Here's the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Monthly Bills We Never Put on Autopay

Money

4 Monthly Bills We Never Put on Autopay

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want to Work? Try These 6 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Daily

Money

Retired But Want to Work? Try These 6 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Daily

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mastering Your Finances at 50: 6 New Year’s Resolutions for Success

Money

Mastering Your Finances at 50: 6 New Year's Resolutions for Success

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Trash to Cash: Surprising Household Items You Didn’t Know Were Valuable

Money

From Trash to Cash: Surprising Household Items You Didn't Know Were Valuable

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Says the Rich Have a Giving Mindset — Here’s How You Get It

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki Says the Rich Have a Giving Mindset -- Here's How You Get It

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 New Year’s Money Resolutions You’ll Break Within a Month (And 4 You’ll Keep)

Money

4 New Year's Money Resolutions You'll Break Within a Month (And 4 You'll Keep)

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!