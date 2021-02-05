Where Your Money Should Go To Prepare You for More COVID-19 Restrictions

At long last, 2021 is here. However, the pandemic is far from over. The COVID-19 vaccine serves as a light at the end of the tunnel, but there isn’t enough for everyone yet.

2020 in Review: The Year in Pandemic Activities

More than 27 million Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine as of early February, according to The New York Times, and more than 6 million have been fully vaccinated. But with the vaccine available in very limited quantities, it’s currently reserved for healthcare workers, assisted living workers and elderly people.

Rightfully so, the next phases have also been allocated to more vulnerable populations, meaning the general public probably won’t be able to receive the vaccine until late spring or even summer. Therefore, if you’re part of this group, it’s time to start preparing to stay home more than ever this winter.

What you might not realize is you can enjoy a fresh start to the new year while continuing to quarantine. Read on for tips to stay healthy and entertained at home, without putting too much strain on your bank account.